A beautiful and modern home in Bangalore

The NVT Vaksana F3, designed by NVT Quality Build Solution is a beautiful home that wows at every turn. These Interior Designers & Decorators from Bangalore have created magic with simple, but elegant furniture pieces and decor pieces throughout the home. Wooden surfaces add warmth to the home, while smart use of space enhances functionality. Let’s take a tour through this stunning home.

​Modern wall design

This intricate wall design is quite stunning. The wallpaper used on this wall is beautiful, creating a stunning textured effect. The wall art used is beautiful to look at. The combination of colours creates the perfect harmony.

Comfortable living room

The living room looks incredibly grand. There are two beautiful carved panels on both sides of the sofa. The sofa itself is old-school style, made of beautiful wood, and upholstered with off-white linen.

​Smart bookcase

This is a great way to use the area under the stairs. The stunning white marble staircase, with a glass railing has ample area under the stairs. This space beneath the stairs is outfitted with beautiful wooden bookshelves that create the perfect library nook, without taking up the extra space.

Majestic bedroom

The bedroom is simple, but elegant. A single wooden motif is used on the wall, along with classy wallpaper. The rest of the room is hardwood flooring, along with a polished wooden bed.

Wooden wardrobe

The wardrobe is simple, but very beautiful. Each door features a black panel with a filigree design.

Classy bedroom decor

What we love about this room is the use of the pale green colour, combined with a wall decal. Most designers do not prefer using a decal in modern bedrooms, but here, the look has worked out quite well.


Floor-to-ceiling wardrobe

The floor-to-ceiling wardrobe is elegant and classy. There are simple sliding doors, with a white wooden door that offers the perfect contrast.

Optimum use of wall space

The wall-mounted shelves are the smartest way to cut back on clutter while offering storage space. We love the simplicity of these shelves.

Relax in style

The contrasting blue and white in this living area creates a visually appealing and calming effect. Blue is known as the colour that creates a peaceful effect, and in this room, the blue pillows and sofas do just that.

Funky children’s room

The children’s room is very futuristic looking. Children would absolutely love this room with a modern ceiling design! The wardrobe has a tiny seating space in the middle to give the child his or her own space.

​Modern-style kitchen

The classic kitchen is outfitted with all the modern amenities. The back splash is a unique design. The white and brown cabinets are the perfect combination as well.

Wallpaper that wows

The most eye-catching thing about this room is the wallpaper and the bedhead design. The bedhead has time lights to illuminate the wallpaper, while the entire bed is made of classic dark wood.

Intricate wardrobe design

The wardrobe design, like every other wardrobe in the house, is a stunning creation. The geometrical filigree design wows everyone at first glance. Take another tour - Separate Your Kitchen from Living Room with Style

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


