With February 14th being one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants, bars, and cafes everywhere, picking a venue to celebrate Valentine’s Day can be stressful. If you do manage to book a table, chances are you’ll be surrounded by other couples and it won’t be the quiet, intimate evening you had planned. So why not celebrate this day of love in the cosy ambiance of your home? This puts you in control of everything from décor and music to food and wine and it is a guaranteed way to give you an intimate evening worth remembering.
Hosting a Valentine’s date at home is the perfect reason to give your home a makeover. Heart shaped motifs and shades and pink aren’t all there is to Valentine home makeovers. Any warm pastel shade can form a base for your Valentine home décor. Layer this with fabrics, curios, lighting, and aromatics to create the perfect ambiance. Here are a few tips to get you started.
Romantic decor is more about the emotions a setting evokes than the actual look. Naturally, fabrics play an important role in Valentine decor. Romantic fabrics are soft to touch and delicate to look at. For a Valentine home makeover, bring out the velvet, linens, silks, sheers, and laces and put away the more rugged fabrics like jute and denim. Layer the bed with plush cushions and a velvet throw to make it look luxuriously decadent. You could also browse through online stores for valentine-themed cushion covers. Softly draped sheer curtains can add a touch of delicacy to the décor setting while heavier velvet drapes can give the room a sumptuous inviting feel. Alternatively, consider using sheer fabrics and floor cushions to create an indoor canopy or tent for just the two of you.
When decorating your home for a Valentine's date, think of how it will appeal not only to your date’s eyes, but all five senses. Scented candles and aromatic oil diffusers can make a room smell as good as it looks. Some scents to consider as vanilla, lavender, and lemon grass. A single diffuser is enough for an entire room, so that the aroma does not overpower it. Along with this, you could also fill bowls with scented potpourri or fresh rose petals and jasmine blooms. Alternatively, you could place an automatic air-freshener spray in an unobtrusive corner of the house. This will ensure that your home is odor-free at all times.
Bare tiled flooring may look good enough for your everyday visitors, but your valentine date deserves something special. Lay out a beautifully-woven carpet as part of your cozy corner to make the space look and feel warmer. Like fabrics, choose a carpet or rug that feels soft and allows your toes to sink into the weave. Shaggy rugs are budget-friendly and available in a variety of colours. You’ll be amazed how different your room looks once the carpet is laid out.
When you’re in a relationship, Valentine’s Day is an occasion to look back at memories of the time you and your date have spent together. Photo frames that host photographs of the two of you are ideal conversation pointers as you walk down memory lane. Along with these, add small decorative elements that are significant to your relationship or that evoke romantic responses. A few options to get you started are snow globes, curios of swans, decorative plates, and lamps. You could also consider refreshing your framed wall art with romantic posters. Decals stickers of romantic quotations are great ways to add life to your walls and add to the romantic vibe of a room. Here are some interesting furnishing and decoration ideas!
For a weekend home makeover, it isn’t necessary to splurge on new furniture and decor, but it does feel nice when you have something new to put out. Spend time at a furniture shop and pick out a small, but thoughtful piece that will match your dreamy décor. Photo frames, vases, and decorative curios are the first things that come to mind for valentine décor. Alternatively, you could buy yourself a vintage wall clock, a new set of floral cushion covers, or even a beautifully-framed piece of wall art.
The bathroom may not be the first thing your date notices about your home décor, but it definitely is a room that will be visited at some point of the evening. Invest in a coordinated set of bathroom accessories, matching hand and face towels, and bath mats as part of your home makeover. Change white fluorescent bulbs to incandescent bulbs or daylight fluorescent bulbs to give the bathroom a soft glow instead of a harsh clinical brightness. Along with soaps and towels on the countertop, place a vase with a few fresh flowers. Bathrooms are also ideal spaces for quirky wall art. Drape a curtain against the window and make sure you have a foot mat outside the door. Lastly, ensure that the bathroom is odor free by placing an oil diffuser or automatic air freshener in the room.
Candles not only add a soft glow to a space, but also make the room feel cosy and relaxing. For a Valentine home makeover, there is no such thing as too many candles. Begin by floating tea lights and floating candles in a bowl with a few flower petals. Pillar candles often do not need a stand and can be grouped on a tray to be placed on the coffee table or a side table. Tall tapers in a candelabrum are ideally placed in console tables or as part of dining table decor. To add finishing touches to the ambiance, create a playlist of your favorite romantic songs and play this at a soft volume. With this step your decor takes care of four out of the five senses, leaving only the menu and wine to be planned. Happy Valentine’s Day! Looking for more stylish tips to add to your bedroom. Here are some nice ideas!