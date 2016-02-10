With February 14th being one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants, bars, and cafes everywhere, picking a venue to celebrate Valentine’s Day can be stressful. If you do manage to book a table, chances are you’ll be surrounded by other couples and it won’t be the quiet, intimate evening you had planned. So why not celebrate this day of love in the cosy ambiance of your home? This puts you in control of everything from décor and music to food and wine and it is a guaranteed way to give you an intimate evening worth remembering.

Hosting a Valentine’s date at home is the perfect reason to give your home a makeover. Heart shaped motifs and shades and pink aren’t all there is to Valentine home makeovers. Any warm pastel shade can form a base for your Valentine home décor. Layer this with fabrics, curios, lighting, and aromatics to create the perfect ambiance. Here are a few tips to get you started.