A spacious and modern Bangalore home

With almost 3700sqft at its disposal, this spacious home in Bangalore is a soothing sight for sore eyes. Rendered mostly in soft neutrals, the residence is bright yet classy and features trendy furniture for superior comfort. Creative wall decor accents, stylish lighting, unique designs and fascinating false ceilings make this property a memorable one. You will also come across minimalistic bedrooms for the grownups and a lively pirate-themed bedroom for the kids. Space has been used wisely everywhere, and the lack of clutter will surely impress you. To know more about this project by the interior designers and decorators at NVT Quality Build Solution, read on.
Cream hues, classy lines and an open layout make the living area very airy, bright and refreshing.
Neat and luxurious sofas and elegant coffee tables make this spacious and modern living space very inviting. Large glass windows flood the space with sunlight during daytime.
Grand marble wall panelling that extends towards the mezzanine makes this TV unit a showstopper. The metal decor accent is also beautiful and the concealed lighting subtle.
Sleek and elegant chairs paired with bright yet chic cove lighting make the dining space very attractive. The colour palette is soothing and the mirror wall decor is breathtaking.
On another wall in the dining area, a geometrical decor accent in wood and metal forces us to take a second look.
Plush and modern white sofas, a quirky and layered coffee table and a unique layered false ceiling are the highlights of this inviting family room. The silky grey curtains and the vibrant artworks complete the look.
This modern kitchen is quite large and features neat wooden cabinets in dark and light hues. The countertop is very convenient and the appliances are modern.
The space under this stylish staircase has been decked with textured grey wall panels. Ledges, niches and inbuilt cabinets have been added to make the space visually appealing as well as functional.
Beige, white and wooden tones combine to make this well-lit bedroom soothing and classy. The headboard is artistically patterned and the bed itself is luxurious, while the floor is warm.
A wooden bookshelf in crisscross design extends to become a sleek workstation in this bedroom. How creative!
The textured wooden wall behind the large and cosy bed is the stunning highlight of this very modern bedroom. It complements the design of the false ceiling and the lighting is mellow to enhance the warmth of the wooden surfaces.
The workstation opposite the bed is sleek, simple and sophisticated in white and wood.
A trendy bed with a high cushioned headboard and sleek light panels on either side take the centre stage of this white and wooden bedroom. The large white closet is very special though and impresses with its geometrically patterned doors.
The children’s room features a stylish and customised bed that is based on the pirate theme which is such a favourite! The anchors on the wall, the colourful bedding and the grey and blue curtains make for a very creative look.
Painted to resemble a pirate’s map, this vibrant wall is the backdrop for playful customised bunk beds and a neat desk. Don’t miss the circular and bold red shelf resembling a porthole.
From this angle, you can appreciate the spaciousness of the kids’ room and how its white and wooden palette has been peppered with bold hues and ideas.
