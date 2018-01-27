A spacious and modern Bangalore home

With almost 3700sqft at its disposal, this spacious home in Bangalore is a soothing sight for sore eyes. Rendered mostly in soft neutrals, the residence is bright yet classy and features trendy furniture for superior comfort. Creative wall decor accents, stylish lighting, unique designs and fascinating false ceilings make this property a memorable one. You will also come across minimalistic bedrooms for the grownups and a lively pirate-themed bedroom for the kids. Space has been used wisely everywhere, and the lack of clutter will surely impress you. To know more about this project by the interior designers and decorators at NVT Quality Build Solution, read on.