A vibrant home in Pune home full of colours

This home has everything that you would want and look for in a modern and chic home. Lovely colorful patterns and use of bright colors make this home completely unique and vibrant. Each room has a character that is completely different from the other making this a fun house to live in. The designer Mr. Ashish from the interior designers decorators at Decor Dreams has taken the pains to create a home that the homeowners can identify with. Despite being a smaller space, he has included some fun elements and textures making the home look much larger than it really is.
The wonderful pattern and mustard color inc the false ceiling bring the room alive making it a wonderful space for interesting conversations and happy banter. The lighting used only accentuates the bright look of the space.
Going with the fun theme, the sitting room features a bright color and is perfectly contrasted with a pale pink sofa. The drapes bring out the blue color thanks to the lovely floral pattern. The wall unit encased in the wall is perfect as it frees up some space around the room.
A small dining table is included in the design of this compact living room. The color and the choice of material makes it a modern addition to the room. It fits in well with the entire theme. The pale lemon color on the walls matches perfectly with the other colors in the room without making it look gaudy or overwhelming.
The lemon and blue theme continue in the modern bedroom. However, this room is a lot more vibrant and bold compared to the subtle look created in the sitting room. The neat and compact study desk in the room works very well, while the single bed in the room is perfect for a youngster’s room.
The lights in the ceiling in the form of clouds keeps the design whimsical and happy. The drapes are fun and complement the colors and the theme of the room.
A smaller sized room but has been designed well to keep it looking formal and neat. The purpose of the design is to make the room look clutter-free and simple, which the designer has achieved. The simple artwork on the wall and the wood glossy finish on the wardrobes complete the look.
A popular choice when you are looking for a contemporary modern kitchen is to use grey and white. The designer has succeeded in creating a clean and simple kitchen with the white shelves. By adding an accent or two using the color red brings the whole place alive. While it looks simple, it manages to create the perfect look.while the lighting takes the experience to the next level.