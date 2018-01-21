A vibrant home in Pune home full of colours

This home has everything that you would want and look for in a modern and chic home. Lovely colorful patterns and use of bright colors make this home completely unique and vibrant. Each room has a character that is completely different from the other making this a fun house to live in. The designer Mr. Ashish from the interior designers decorators at Decor Dreams has taken the pains to create a home that the homeowners can identify with. Despite being a smaller space, he has included some fun elements and textures making the home look much larger than it really is.