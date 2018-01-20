A beautiful and well-designed home in Bangalore

This is a gorgeous home that has rustic interiors and satisfies modern sensibilities too. Some of the elements used are so modern but they have been combined with traditional styles well to present a unified design idea. This home which has been designed by the interior designers and decorators at the NVT Quality Build Solution have managed to create a home that is both comfortable and contemporary. What everybody wants is a rustic charm that is perfectly combined with chic accents to create the warmth you see in a traditional home. Drapes, lighting and straight lines all around the house has helped to create a functional yet elegant home.