A beautiful and well-designed home in Bangalore

This is a gorgeous home that has rustic interiors and satisfies modern sensibilities too. Some of the elements used are so modern but they have been combined with traditional styles well to present a unified design idea. This home which has been designed by the interior designers and decorators at the NVT Quality Build Solution have managed to create a home that is both comfortable and contemporary. What everybody wants is a rustic charm that is perfectly combined with chic accents to create the warmth you see in a traditional home. Drapes, lighting and straight lines all around the house has helped to create a functional yet elegant home.
Wide open spaces inter spaced with simple designs for the sofa and the drapes presents a calm and simple look for this inviting and modern living room.
Extensive use of glass, big doors,and long drapes has made this modern space look spectacular. The intricate work on the roof near the entrance to the balcony doors adds a delicate touch to space.
Though it is a large space for a dining room, space has been designed to keep it intimate and lovely. The lovely outdoors and its light has several places from where it can permeate the room.
This simple and compact space has everything you would ever need in a media room. With the TV on the wall, the room is spacious and alive. The seating is comfortable and just right for the family to relax in.
A spacious kitchen with every possible gadgetry included, this is a dream kitchen for most women. It presents the perfect contemporary classic kitchen thanks to how it has all been done up in pure white. It looks clean and clutter-free as well.
This tiny space has been used well to accommodate the needs of a homeowner for a study desk. The choice of wood color is perfect and goes well with the other parts of the home.
This room is minimalistic in its approach. The large room has been decorated well with simple accents. The false ceiling and the lights add just the right amount of charm to space.
These most unusual ways to construct the wardrobes in the bedroom is sure to please the woman of the house. While it can work as both a dresser and a wardrobe, it provides ample space to store clothes as well.
Simple design accentuated by the right color palette makes this room look well-put together. Simple and plain fabric for the blinds contributes to the modest look of the room.