10 amazing ideas of flower beds for your small and beautiful garden

It is a general perception that flower beds are possible only in large or relatively bigger plots. Isn’t it? We usually tend to believe that our dream of owning a garden in small space can only be fulfilled in pots of different shapes and sizes. However, if you observe closely you will find that several small and large pots can easily be replaced by flower beds even if it is a small one. The advantage of designing a flower bed is that the garden will look clean, organized and amazing.
Today we have come up with 10 incredible flower bed ideas for the small space of your home. It will transform it into an astonishing garden and bring freshness and colour to your home. Have a look and see it for yourself what magic a small flower bed can create.
When the space for garden is small and love for greenery is immense, then this is the option. The corners, which usually go waste or are a challenge to use, can easily be used in the garden. The space all along the walls and the angular shape of the corner allows laying the flower bed all along it, moving and bending with the wall. The beauty of this idea is that it gives you the liberty to blend the flower bed and pots beautifully. In fact, the addition of hanging pots and a few kept on the narrow table and below it bring diversity in vegetation and add drama and colours to the garden.
There are spaces where having a garden seems to be a near impossible feat. The space could be a narrow stretch or it can have a challenging shape and size which could be difficult to use. So it is necessary to evaluate and assess before you plan to install a flower bed. Like here in this picture since the space available is narrow and long, the designer has exploited the length to build a flower bed all along the wall. It surely looks better and organized than having a cluster of pots and vases.
The vertical space can be a good option while installing flower beds in small spaces. Construct the planters on the wall and make it grow vertically using the height and breadth of the wall. Once done just be careful in selecting the plants. Selection should be on the basis of the height the plants will attain. Also get the wall treated before the construction of flower beds. Remember that the plants need watering and it will retain moisture which can damage the walls.
Where there is a will there is a way! If you really want a flower bed in the small space and the only way to have one is on the floor, you can surely have one. Just show some creativity and intelligence and create a smart bed on the floor. Think of an interesting format and keep the flower beds as close to the wall as possible. This way it won’t obstruct the pathway and at the same time you will have a beautiful garden to enjoy and flaunt.
Shapes can make or break the feel and success of the design in a space. Here the flower beds moving along the walls of the house is in sync and complete harmony with the shape of the house and space allocated for it. The curves in the corner give an impressive shape to the long narrow flower beds.
For those who thinks normal is boring, this is the design you were looking for. It is a well planned unplanned garden where you can set loose your imagination and let it go wild. Think carefully and plan the flower beds in the spots that have been deliberately left open. Chose the plants according to the size of the openings and location and enjoy the greenery of the small garden.
If the planning is done before execution, a beautiful garden can be created in a small space. When the space is limited, you can create the flower beds at different levels. After all we do place pots in different levels when the space is limited. So why not use the same idea with the flower beds?
We know that the flower beds will reduce the size of the space considerably. It is best to make it look homogeneous all along by maintaining the uniformity in shape and size, even if the garden is irregular. Uniform bed all along the garden will give an impression of a well planned and organized garden. It will be a reflection of your great taste and aesthetic sense.
Flower beds running on the three sides of the yard are connected to one another and one side is left open to get it connected with the house. Colour the wall in bright hue to take the attention away from the size of the space. In a small space where every side is occupied, visually the space looks smaller. Play with colour and distract the mind.
From floor to walls to the top of the wall, flower beds can be created anywhere and be installed even on the top of the wall. Delimit the boundary of the garden and install the bed on the top of the walls. Wider the walls better the flower beds, but if it is narrow, still no problem. The shape and size of the ‘over the top’ garden will vary with the size of the walls. Enjoy the beauty from below.
