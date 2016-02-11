DIY planter box ideas on a budget

Less wallet more pallet and home recycling! Making your own planter boxes can be a fun and creative way to express oneself. It can also be a fun family activity for all to explore the confines of their imagination. Wood pallets are certainly more and more in vogue since they cost little to no money, they are available anywhere, they are fabricated in a way that is very sturdy and in a rectangular shape which is perfect to house potted plants.

That being said, there are certainly many ideas that can stem from wood pallets, but there are other materials and objects that would normally be lying around the house that can be reused to create planter boxes. It all depends on one's taste, the space available and the location where the plants will stay. Whatever the means, the goal is to bring in a lush green colour into the home or the balcony. Plants have the benefit of being agreeable to have in a home as a decorative piece but also to add a splash of life into a room. The following article will help all who wish to build their own planter box with more than one option.