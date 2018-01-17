7 beautiful textures for the walls of your home

Your walls are the spaces that give you endless possibilities for decorating your home. You can use them to beautify your home by adding paintings, shelves, niches and posters. Apart from being a space for home décor, your walls also offer a greater capacity to personalise your home through the most diverse types of coating options. Today’s post is to share the creative choices that are available to you to cover your walls.
Below, you will find a number of wonderful solutions for wall textures that result in beauty, style and personality in your home. Take a look at 7 amazing options and be inspired to make your home even more incredible than it is now.
You will find textured ceramics in a number of different options to bring stunning visuals to an environment. This idea is fantastic as it allows you to use three-dimensional solutions to the look of your home a unique elegance. You can give the entrance to your home stylish, modern look by adding a white strip of textured ceramic and enhance its beauty by adding decorative elements to it.
You can opt for wood or imitation wood to give your walls warmth and personality. Wood paneling not only brings elegance to your home, but enhances ambient light and comfort when you use light colors. Apart from natural wood coating, you can opt for other materials that mimic the texture perfectly, such as vinyl. This is a great option as it gives you the results you desire and it is easy to clean!
Combining different textures and materials is not only a great way to enhance the visual appeal of your home but also increase its value. Stones make a fabulous pairing with smooth-walled or ceramic tiles, proving contrasts that add beauty and elegance to your space. A wonderful idea is to add curves in contrasting tones to your walls and use stones and greenery on the floor to give the space a natural touch.
When you want to create a warm and cosy environment in your home, nothing works quite as well as bricks. They can make your home look incredibly welcoming. The great thing about bricks is that they work very well both inside and out. You can also combine them with other types of textures, such as traditionally painted walls.
If you are looking to create a rustic look in your home without spending a lot of money, mortar is a superb option. It gives your walls a unique texture that you can enhance even more for style. Brush paint the mortar textured wall with lime and dye. You are sure to love the result. A superb idea is to create a cheerful area in your home by painting the wall yellow and adding contrast with a green-coloured picture frame.
When it comes to wall covers, wallpapers are another popular option. With so many styles and designs available nowadays, you can choose from a myriad designs. You can add a sophisticated touch or a more eclectic look to your home, depending on your personal style and taste. From illustrations to stripes to a variety of colours and shades, you can make incredibly unique and stunning combinations with this material. Wallpapers give you durability and when you use vinyl, you get a material that is easy to clean and maintain as well. What more could you ask for?
Another great texture to bring to the walls of your home is cubes. You can use this texture in different sizes to create a unique and eye-catching space. Cubes can give you many different results that add visual appeal to any space in your home. Using the cube texture in white colour is not only a fabulous way to enhance the illumination of the environment, but also makes the area look more spacious than it actually is.
Did you find a texture that you think would look fantastic in your home? You can use any of them on your walls to create unique as well as beautiful spaces in your home. Use these ideas for inspiration and add textured walls to your home – you and your guests will absolutely love the results!