A modern house with inspiring decor ideas

If you have a plan to design a one storey house in an aesthetic manner, there are many ideas to pick from. You have to think of using material and pick a design that fits both your budget and living needs well. From colour scheme to the choice of material for adorning the rooms- everything should be done carefully. You also have to think about designing the garden of such a house as it is a part of aesthetic aspect. With proper implementation of plans, you can set up a garden in a way that provides natural lighting to part of the house.
Shades like white You may use pastel shades and avoid using gaudy bright colours to paint the exterior of the house. and grey go very well for such design scheme. Having a stone wall in the front part of the house is a good idea. This will be in contrast with tempered glass door of the house.
The living room is where you should choose light and muted shades to exude an aura of elegance. White and shades of cream can be used and you may also contrast it with grey. Of course, you have to think of the design and hue of the furniture.
The dining room which is connected with the living room of the house should be adorned with fitted furniture. Opt for furniture that are simple looking yet reflects an aura of understated elegance. Having a dining table with glass top is a good idea.
It would be a great idea to set up a conservatory near the dining room of the house. It will help bring natural light in that area. This can be a corridor with stone walls and glass doors. You should keep plants with long leaves in matching containers.
The kitchen should have a cosy ambience. You should buy wooden furniture and a marble top in the kitchen will be apt.
The bathroom can be done in white and shades of grey and black to convey an aura of elegance. Glass doors and windows in the bathroom with soft lighting would be quite apt.