A modern house with inspiring decor ideas

If you have a plan to design a one storey house in an aesthetic manner, there are many ideas to pick from. You have to think of using material and pick a design that fits both your budget and living needs well. From colour scheme to the choice of material for adorning the rooms- everything should be done carefully. You also have to think about designing the garden of such a house as it is a part of aesthetic aspect. With proper implementation of plans, you can set up a garden in a way that provides natural lighting to part of the house.