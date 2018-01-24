A classy and cosy 3bhk residence of 4000sqft in Hyderabad

The interior designers and decorators at Regalias India bring you a very sophisticated and contemporary residence today. With a substantial area of 4000sqft at its disposal, this 3bhk home is subtly luxurious and a celebration of neutral hues. With soft greys, whites and creams dominating each room, the interiors look soothing, inviting and full of personality. Modern furniture, tasteful decor and space-saving hacks add to the charm of the residence. Soft textiles and mellow lighting ensure a cosy feel no matter where you go.
Grey and white make for a classy colour combination in this spacious and modern living space. The textured wall panel is decked with a gorgeous mirror, while the large coffee tables features pretty vases. The sofas are stylish and contrasted by black cushions, and the same black appears on the geometrically inspired rug. The drapes are also elegant and go well with the decor of the room.
We love the feature wall behind the TV unit, which has been done up with textured paint for a rustic look. The sleek white ledges are great as contrast as well as for displaying photos and collectibles. Don’t miss the fashionable staircase to the right with its neat white steps and clear glass balustrade.
Textured paint once again makes the feature wall of the family room visually arresting. The sofas are modern and peppered with arty cushions, while the glass and steel coffee table is extremely interesting. But what steals the show here is the creative partition that keeps the family room separate from the rest of the residence. The partition also features a shelf for displaying indoor greens.
Different shades of brown and soft creams make this modern bedroom very relaxing and elegant. The large wardrobe is extremely stylish, while the ledge behind the bed is ideal for showcasing paintings. The lighting is gentle to make the atmosphere perfect for dreams and romance.
One corner of the bedroom has been intelligently utilised to accommodate an L-shaped study station in white. Its design is sleek and the bookshelf on the right is very practical. The study unit is positioned near a window so that it gets ample natural light during daytime.
