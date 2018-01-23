A colourful and creative home in Bangalore

Splashes of bright colours and innovative ideas make this Bangalore residence a delight for sore eyes. From stunning false ceilings to creative wall panels to super trendy furniture, this residence will wow you with every turn you take. The light fixtures are stylish, and the space planning is very ingenious. Vibrant textiles and space-saving storage solutions add to the appeal of this property. The kid’s room is especially stunning with its powerful combination of cartoon themes, colours and imagination. For all of this, the interior designers and decorators at Utopia Interiors & Architect are to be credited.
The modern living space boasts of a stylishly filigreed dark wood and white TV unit. The unit features sleek drawers and shelves for storage and display of family photos.
A tall and sleek shelf in dark wood and white subtly separates the living space from the rest of the home. It features a pretty lamp and showcases collectibles.
A designer feature wall with splashes of orange and charming niches adds tons of life to the lovely temple. The temple itself is fitted with practical drawers and cabinets for storing prayer essentials.
A brilliantly backlit and stencilled glass panel makes this crockery cabinet eye-catching. Its proximity to the kitchen is an added convenience.
The layout of this modern kitchen is such that there is ample space to move around and get all kinds of culinary chores done. Bold red cabinets add pizzazz and personality to the space, while contemporary appliances ensure comfort.
A beautiful false ceiling with blue and white lighting steals the show in this cosy bedroom. The inbuilt wardrobe is large, chic in white and green and features a dressing unit as well.
The bright red and black bedding in this bedroom hints at passion and life, while the modern bed promises ample comfort.
Though the bedroom you just saw is compact, the wall opposite the bed has been cleverly used to accommodate an inbuilt closet with shiny white doors.
Powder blue panels paired with dark wooden slats make this false ceiling unique and stunning. The lights have been embedded smartly for maximum illumination of the room.
The fashionable kids’ bedroom features a funky wall to wall wardrobe with a study station in the middle. Colourful paintings of Disney princesses and Spider Man add much playfulness to the closet, while the printed curtains and bedspread add to the lively factor.
The false ceiling in the kids’ bedroom is a dreamy affair with cloud panels, blue lighting, and pops of orange and green.
