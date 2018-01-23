Your browser is out-of-date.

A colourful and creative home in Bangalore

Justwords
Lotus Palace Sarjapur Bangalore
Splashes of bright colours and innovative ideas make this Bangalore residence a delight for sore eyes. From stunning false ceilings to creative wall panels to super trendy furniture, this residence will wow you with every turn you take. The light fixtures are stylish, and the space planning is very ingenious. Vibrant textiles and space-saving storage solutions add to the appeal of this property. The kid’s room is especially stunning with its powerful combination of cartoon themes, colours and imagination. For all of this, the interior designers and decorators at Utopia Interiors & Architect are to be credited.

Fashionable living

Living room Tv cabinet
Living room Tv cabinet

The modern living space boasts of a stylishly filigreed dark wood and white TV unit. The unit features sleek drawers and shelves for storage and display of family photos.

Trendy partition

Living room interior design
Living room interior design

A tall and sleek shelf in dark wood and white subtly separates the living space from the rest of the home. It features a pretty lamp and showcases collectibles.

Vibrant temple nook

Temple
Temple

A designer feature wall with splashes of orange and charming niches adds tons of life to the lovely temple. The temple itself is fitted with practical drawers and cabinets for storing prayer essentials.

Fancy crockery cabinet

Crockery Unit
Crockery Unit

A brilliantly backlit and stencilled glass panel makes this crockery cabinet eye-catching. Its proximity to the kitchen is an added convenience.

Trendy U-shaped kitchen

Modular Kitchen
Modular Kitchen

The layout of this modern kitchen is such that there is ample space to move around and get all kinds of culinary chores done. Bold red cabinets add pizzazz and personality to the space, while contemporary appliances ensure comfort.

Elegant bedroom

Bedroom interior design
Bedroom interior design

A beautiful false ceiling with blue and white lighting steals the show in this cosy bedroom. The inbuilt wardrobe is large, chic in white and green and features a dressing unit as well.


Simple yet lively

Bedroom interior design
Bedroom interior design

The bright red and black bedding in this bedroom hints at passion and life, while the modern bed promises ample comfort.

Practical solution

Bedroom Wardrobe
Bedroom Wardrobe

Though the bedroom you just saw is compact, the wall opposite the bed has been cleverly used to accommodate an inbuilt closet with shiny white doors.

Funky ceiling

Bedroom false ceiling design
Bedroom false ceiling design

Powder blue panels paired with dark wooden slats make this false ceiling unique and stunning. The lights have been embedded smartly for maximum illumination of the room.

Amazing room for kids

Kid's room interior
Kid's room interior

The fashionable kids’ bedroom features a funky wall to wall wardrobe with a study station in the middle.  Colourful paintings of Disney princesses and Spider Man add much playfulness to the closet, while the printed curtains and bedspread add to the lively factor.

Dreamy ceiling

Kid's room false ceiling
Kid's room false ceiling

The false ceiling in the kids’ bedroom is a dreamy affair with cloud panels, blue lighting, and pops of orange and green.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


