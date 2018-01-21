A trendy and lavish house in Chennai

A spacious layout, creative designs and the use of premium materials can make a world of difference to a modern house. And this Chennai residence is proof of that, with its sober and lofty interiors. Dark wooden surfaces lend warmth to the home, while a stunning chandelier in the living space takes guests’ breath away. The ultramodern staircase taking you to the mezzanine will also impress you with its sleek design, while the kitchen is a modular delight. Credit for this amazing creation goes to the architects at M/S Studio7 Architects.
Beautifully filigreed dark wooden doors and faux jade panels in golden yellow make the entrance a regal affair almost. It goes well with the cream hued walls and the classy marble flooring.
This modern living room is double-height and opens up to the mezzanine for an airy and bright look. The lofty wooden TV panel is also visually striking, while the gorgeous chandelier hangs to make a lasting impression.
The wooden and sleek storage unit against the far end wall wows with its stylish practicality. The open shelf between the rows of cabinets is ideal for displaying artefacts.
Here’s a close look at the magical chandelier in the living space. It hangs from a wooden panel on the ceiling of the mezzanine. The effect is very striking.
Glass and steel balustrades make the mezzanine look open and airy. From here, you can appreciate how the wooden TV panel in the living space downstairs extends to become the panel that holds the chandelier.
Rendered in black and white, this modern kitchen looks very stylish and bold. Its U-shaped layout is very spacious and the lighting is bright and white. There are ample cabinets and drawers for storage, and the appliances look very contemporary.
