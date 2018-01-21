Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A trendy and lavish house in Chennai

Justwords Justwords
homify Wooden doors
Loading admin actions …

A spacious layout, creative designs and the use of premium materials can make a world of difference to a modern house. And this Chennai residence is proof of that, with its sober and lofty interiors. Dark wooden surfaces lend warmth to the home, while a stunning chandelier in the living space takes guests’ breath away. The ultramodern staircase taking you to the mezzanine will also impress you with its sleek design, while the kitchen is a modular delight. Credit for this amazing creation goes to the architects at M/S Studio7 Architects.

Elegant entrance

homify Wooden doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Beautifully filigreed dark wooden doors and faux jade panels in golden yellow make the entrance a regal affair almost. It goes well with the cream hued walls and the classy marble flooring.

Lofty living

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This modern living room is double-height and opens up to the mezzanine for an airy and bright look. The lofty wooden TV panel is also visually striking, while the gorgeous chandelier hangs to make a lasting impression.

Neat storage

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The wooden and sleek storage unit against the far end wall wows with its stylish practicality. The open shelf between the rows of cabinets is ideal for displaying artefacts.

Stunning lighting

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here’s a close look at the magical chandelier in the living space. It hangs from a wooden panel on the ceiling of the mezzanine. The effect is very striking.

Airy and open mezzanine

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Glass and steel balustrades make the mezzanine look open and airy. From here, you can appreciate how the wooden TV panel in the living space downstairs extends to become the panel that holds the chandelier.

Bold and trendy kitchen

homify Kitchen units
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rendered in black and white, this modern kitchen looks very stylish and bold. Its U-shaped layout is very spacious and the lighting is bright and white. There are ample cabinets and drawers for storage, and the appliances look very contemporary.

Read another story -A beautiful and neat residence in Borivali

5 window treatment ideas for your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks