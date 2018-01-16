Your browser is out-of-date.

20 beautiful indoor gardens and ideas for the patio

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Dom z wewnętrznym PATIO, Autorskie Studio Projektu QUBATURA Autorskie Studio Projektu QUBATURA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Adding a touch of greenery to your home is very important so that you feel refreshed and rejuvenated. However, coming up with amazing ideas for your garden layout can be a bit challenging. That is why in today's ideabook we're going to present you with 20 covered garden designs for your home. They can be customised according to the available space without having to compromise on the aesthetics.

1. Water feature

JARDIM DE INVERNO COM FONTES E ÁREA DE ESTAR, Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Modern conservatory
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

To make your garden stand out you can add a unique looking water feature.

2. Glass shed

Pergolado, Belas Artes Estruturas Avançadas Belas Artes Estruturas Avançadas Classic style conservatory
Belas Artes Estruturas Avançadas

By incorporating a glass shed you will be able to have ample amount of natural light within your garden.

3. Zen garden

Dom z wewnętrznym PATIO, Autorskie Studio Projektu QUBATURA Autorskie Studio Projektu QUBATURA Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Autorskie Studio Projektu QUBATURA

If you want to create a place which is low maintenance then try considering a zen garden design.

4. Vertical garden

Agradável para Viver, Luciani e Associados Arquitetura Luciani e Associados Arquitetura Modern conservatory
Luciani e Associados Arquitetura

In case you want to create a beautiful garden in the hallway or gallery then try using the vertical space available.

5. Garden furniture

Grand Conservatory on a Substantial Channel Islands Property Vale Garden Houses Classic style conservatory Wood White conservatory,orangery,rooflight,roof lantern
Vale Garden Houses

Grand Conservatory on a Substantial Channel Islands Property

Your garden furniture should always be made of natural materials like wood or jute.

6. Elevated planters

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style conservatory
Egue y Seta

Elevated planters will provide your garden with a grand look. They can also be lined up against the wall to decorate the vertical surface.


7. Entirely enclosed

homify Scandinavian style conservatory
homify

Creating an entirely enclosed space will allow you to enjoy your garden even during the rainy season.

8. Barn style garden

hillside house ZAA Zanon Architetti Associati Country style conservatory
ZAA Zanon Architetti Associati

hillside house

If you want to create a country style look for your garden then opt for a similar sloping roof layout.

9. Wooden details

Residência Paineiras, Ambiento Arquitetura Ambiento Arquitetura Rustic style conservatory Wood Wood effect
Ambiento Arquitetura

Adding wooden details like beams and furniture can make your garden look regal. Although, the material should be treated to withstand moisture.

10. Wallpaper

homify Mediterranean style conservatory
homify

Floral wallpaper can also be an excellent choice for decorating the walls of your covered garden.

11. Wrought iron furniture

Pergola in Corten, Tendasol Tendasol Tropical style conservatory Iron/Steel Orange
Tendasol

If you want a vintage look for your outdoor area then incorporating wrought iron furniture is the right way to go.

12. Creepers

温室の再生, 神家昭雄建築研究室 神家昭雄建築研究室 Asian style conservatory Wood Green
神家昭雄建築研究室

Another way to cover your garden is by using creeper plants. They can be lined on the wooden roof structure as seen in this picture.

13. Modern gardens

Lennox Gardens, Maxmar Construction LTD Maxmar Construction LTD Minimalist conservatory
Maxmar Construction LTD

A modern looking space can be created by incorporating the furniture into the structure of the garden. Hear the designer has created a cement bench and table which is jutting out from the floor.

14. Potted plants

外・〈外〉・《外》, A.A.TH ああす設計室 A.A.TH ああす設計室 Industrial style conservatory Wood-Plastic Composite Green
A.A.TH　ああす設計室

If you want a low maintenance garden for your home then using different potted plants is an amazing idea.

15. Glass and metal enclosure

Wintergarten als Pflanzenoase, Schmidinger Wintergärten, Fenster & Verglasungen Schmidinger Wintergärten, Fenster & Verglasungen Classic style conservatory Glass White
Schmidinger Wintergärten, Fenster &amp; Verglasungen

A glass and metal enclosure will not only provide you with a study structure but will also allow you to enjoy the outdoor view.

16. Flowers

Una piccola serra tutta al femminile, Arching - Architettura d'interni & home staging Arching - Architettura d'interni & home staging Country style conservatory Wood Pink
Arching—Architettura d&#39;interni &amp; home staging

To add a cheerful touch to you garden incorporate colourful flowers all throughout the area.

17. Tropical plants

Végétaux naturels - Mur végétal intérieur (patio), Vertical Flore Vertical Flore Tropical style conservatory
Vertical Flore

If you want to create a lush green garden then you should always select tropical plants.

18. Terracotta or clay pots

Casa prefabbricata in legno su progetto - Bifamiliare, Bologna, Spazio Positivo Spazio Positivo Modern conservatory Metal Grey
Spazio Positivo

Pots made out of terracotta or clay are ideal for a rustic looking garden.

19. Stone planters

Wintergarten Gracja Prestige, Gracja Gracja Modern conservatory Wood Brown
Gracja

For a more natural looking environment you can create planters using natural stones.

20. Trees

Structural Glass Conservatory, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern conservatory Glass
The Bazeley Partnership

Structural Glass Conservatory, Cornwall

Trees of different sizes can also be ideal for your garden. Although, it depends on the space available.

