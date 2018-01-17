Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and stylish home for a modern Indian family

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern dining room
Vishnu, designed by Regalia's India Interiors & InfrastructureInterior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad is a beautiful home. Ivory, brown, green, white and yellow take center stage in this home, which is decorated to perfection. Modern furniture, stylish lighting and creative wall panels lend tons of personality to the interiors. Let’s take a walk and experience luxury.

​Refined interior décor

Living Room homify Modern living room
The rest of the living area is decorated just as beautifully. A frosted glass partition leads to another seating area, which is great for when you want to sit and talk or relax without the noise of the TV. The TV wall uses subtly coloured and designed wallpaper that matches perfectly with the rest of the room.

Stately dining room

Dining Room homify Modern dining room
This gorgeous classic dining room is very different. Can you see why? Well, it combines a traditional seating arrangement with a wall-mounted sofa, which is great for when you are entertaining friends for dinner. The beautiful hanging lamp in the centre adds a touch of elegance to the entire space. We are absolutely in love with the light coloured wooden planks used in the ceiling to wall design.

Ornate living area

Living Room homify Modern living room
The living area is beautiful and decorated with elegant furniture pieces. One two sides of the room, we have plus leather sofas. To add a dash of colour, the sofas have bright yellow throe pillows. The sofa wall is decorated with a beautiful decorative mirror. The center table catches our attention instantly, because of the unusually design.

Comfortable and cosy bedroom

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
Our favorite part of the room is the wardrobe doors. Using a pearl finish accentuated by polished dark wood, the wardrobe doors are stunning to look at. The rest of the room is decorated in an elegant manner, and provides enough space to move around. The wall behind the bed has a unique design that is captivating. The flooring is simple, stylish white tiles that work well with the rest of the room.

Spacious kitchen

Kitchen homify Kitchen units
The modern kitchen is equipped with every necessity required. It is simple, but functional and that is all one needs in a kitchen. The hardwood floor is perfect because it reduces the chances of slipping and falling in case of a spill. The cabinets are simple but stylish.

Luxurious bedroom

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
The second bedroom we see is just as stylish as the first one. In fact, this one is quite luxurious in the overall look and feeling. A panel of dark wood frames the wall behind the bed, which also has windows to allow natural light to come into the room. The headboard is a curved wooden plank, which is very unique in terms of design. The low bed, the metal chairs and wallpapered walls all create a beautiful atmosphere.


Polished decor

Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom
The decor on the opposite side of this beautiful bedroom is a contrast to the ivory and brown colours. The wall uses a textured and shaded green wallpaper to give the effect of a rough finish, which is quite popular these days.

Minimalist but modern dining space

Dining homify Modern dining room
The second dining space in the home is much more formal, and a great choice for entertaining guests as well. The beautiful white wicker chairs and the wooden dining table contrast so well that we want to dine right here right now. The space is well lit and offers a cozy atmosphere.while the lighting takes the experience to the next level.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


