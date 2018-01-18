The exquisite opulence of a modern home in Hyderabad

A well-furnished home should be inviting and comfortable. The key to good design and good interior decor is to create a space that makes one feel like they belong there. Reshma Maria, designed by Regalia India Interiors & Infrastructure, who are Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad, is a true representation of that philosophy. The home is designed with colours that are soothing. Each piece of furniture and wall art is curated to create a complete space. The designers have created a home that looks cohesive and not fragmented.

The consistent colour scheme, punctuated by shiny white decor pieces and the white marble flooring offers a beautiful contrast. This makes sure the design of the house doesn’t get too monotonous.