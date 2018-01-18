The exquisite opulence of a modern home in Hyderabad

A well-furnished home should be inviting and comfortable. The key to good design and good interior decor is to create a space that makes one feel like they belong there. Reshma Maria, designed by Regalia India Interiors & Infrastructure, who are Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad, is a true representation of that philosophy. The home is designed with colours that are soothing. Each piece of furniture and wall art is curated to create a complete space. The designers have created a home that looks cohesive and not fragmented.
The consistent colour scheme, punctuated by shiny white decor pieces and the white marble flooring offers a beautiful contrast. This makes sure the design of the house doesn’t get too monotonous.
The most striking thing about this room is the use of geometric shapes. Clean, neat lines in the interior decor as well as in the art pieces makes it a very organised space, and we love that. The ceiling sports squares of various sizes that hold soft yellow lighting. Just to make sure that there is enough lighting, the designers have also fitted small lights in the ceiling. The living area has three different types of seats, which is a great idea. While some people prefer a comfortable, plush sofa, some would rather sit in a stiff-backed chair.
The designers have ditched the conventional wall colour and instead opted for different wallpapers. On one side, we see artistic wallpaper in hues of brown. On the other end of the room is the earthy tone wallpaper that is created to mimic the texture of wood, which looks stunning. The white sofa with the contrasting throw pillows forms the perfect contrast with the earthy tones in the entire room.
As we move to the minimalist dining room, it comes as no surprise that the sleek classic living room gives way to an upscale dining area. The furniture is minimal, but the effect is quite stylish. The use of mirror in the dining area ceiling is unusual, but provides a great effect. The hanging lamps provide adequate light to the table. The table itself is classy, made of glass and surrounded by simple chairs upholstered in black leather.
The use of white Italian marble in the flooring gives the home an overall effect of opulence. Polished hardwood, used throughout the home, looks just as luxurious as the marble. The home is spacious because it has not been decorated with too many elements. To make dining a happy time, the designers have provided a double set of curtains on the balcony doors. Depending on one's preference, they can open either the thick curtain to let a little light into the room, or open them up entirely to enjoy natural light.