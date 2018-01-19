A splendid multi-level home in Gurgaon

This beautiful and gorgeous home has been put-together with a lot of thought about style and functionality. Using a lighter palette, the architects at Rhomboid Designs have managed to create a cozy and comfortable home that does not block the natural energies of the space. The open and airy plan with a special emphasis on creating a space for every person in the house has resulted in a unique yet happy home.
The semi-circular sofa in the room creates a unique look. The browns and the lighter colors on the walls create the right mood for wonderful conversations.
The opposite wall has a distinctive style thanks to the design of the tile itself. The colors and the false ceiling keep the theme consistent.
The grey sofa adds a sense of formality to space while the center table in a lighter wood color adds just the right amount of contrast.
The design of the wall unit is not only impressive but is a clever use of space. It presents a clean and clutter-free look while allowing you to enjoy your television time comfortably.
Nothing beats having a bar unit close to the television! What can be more enticing than watch your favorite sport with a beer in your hand!
This wonderful bathroom has been designed to catch the fancy of both men and women. The dark colors have been complemented perfectly with the lighter shade of the shelved and the stark white basin and accents.
While the design of the dining area is simple, everything about the space is grand. The stark white chairs of the wood are stylish and trendy.
A clean, organized and clutter-free kitchen is what every woman dreams of and this space is exactly that and more. The grey and white combination creates the right contrasts while making space for every gadget possible within the area.
The kitchen is well accentuated by the modern lighting. This space is a unique and perfect combination of rustic and modern elements.
With the artwork on the wall being the focal point, everything else has been designed around it making it a lovely space for warm and happy chit-chats.
The right combination of colors, textures, accents,and elements has helped the designers create a space that is both exclusive and spectacular.
Homes that have been designed keeping in mind the needs of the homeowners are not only functional but can be beautiful too. Simple design combined with a creative use of space allows people to have stylish and modern walls.