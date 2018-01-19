Your browser is out-of-date.

A splendid multi-level home in Gurgaon

Justwords Justwords
Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Multi-Family house Stone Wood effect
This beautiful and gorgeous home has been put-together with a lot of thought about style and functionality. Using a lighter palette, the architects at Rhomboid Designs have managed to create a cozy and comfortable home that does not block the natural energies of the space. The open and airy plan with a special emphasis on creating a space for every person in the house has resulted in a unique yet happy home.

Gorgeous Living Room

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The semi-circular sofa in the room creates a unique look. The browns and the lighter colors on the walls create the right mood for wonderful conversations.

Impressive Accent Wall

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The opposite wall has a distinctive style thanks to the design of the tile itself. The colors and the false ceiling keep the theme consistent.

Cozy Sitting Room

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern media room
The grey sofa adds a sense of formality to space while the center table in a lighter wood color adds just the right amount of contrast.

Striking Wall Unit

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern media room Property,Furniture,Couch,Building,Home appliance,Wood,Cabinetry,Television,Hall,Interior design
The design of the wall unit is not only impressive but is a clever use of space. It presents a clean and clutter-free look while allowing you to enjoy your television time comfortably.

Compact Bar Unit

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern living room
Nothing beats having a bar unit close to the television! What can be more enticing than watch your favorite sport with a beer in your hand!

Spectacular bathroom

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern bathroom Stone
This wonderful bathroom has been designed to catch the fancy of both men and women. The dark colors have been complemented perfectly with the lighter shade of the shelved and the stark white basin and accents.


Simplistic Dining Area

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern dining room
While the design of the dining area is simple, everything about the space is grand. The stark white chairs of the wood are stylish and trendy.

Clean Kitchen

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern kitchen Concrete
A clean, organized and clutter-free kitchen is what every woman dreams of and this space is exactly that and more. The grey and white combination creates the right contrasts while making space for every gadget possible within the area.

Well-designed Kitchen

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern kitchen Concrete
The kitchen is well accentuated by the modern lighting. This space is a unique and perfect combination of rustic and modern elements.

Distinctive Living Room

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern living room
With the artwork on the wall being the focal point, everything else has been designed around it making it a lovely space for warm and happy chit-chats.

Wonderful Home

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern style bedroom
The right combination of colors, textures, accents,and elements has helped the designers create a space that is both exclusive and spectacular.

Simple and Functional Design

Suneja Residence Interior Design, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern style bedroom
Homes that have been designed keeping in mind the needs of the homeowners are not only functional but can be beautiful too. Simple design combined with a creative use of space allows people to have stylish and modern walls. Join us on the next tour that will excite you on your journey to your dream home.5 Impressive Bathroom Renovations.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


