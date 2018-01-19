Your browser is out-of-date.

A luxurious and unique home in Gurgaon

Justwords Justwords
Bihani Residence and Interiors, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern houses
This home is everything you would want in your space. While there are elements all through the house which make it distinct and beautiful, none of these elements make every day living difficult. The interior designers decorators from Rhomboid Designs have converted Mr. Bihani’s plain and simple space into something classy and sophisticated. The colors and the textures used around the home present a cohesive and consistent theme of simplicity and stylishness.

Lovely Exterior

Bihani Residence and Interiors, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern houses Building,Property,Sky,Window,Rectangle,Architecture,Wood,House,Urban design,Condominium
Studio Rhomboid

Bihani Residence and Interiors

Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid

The home is nothing short of spectacular. The large windows and the wooden elements give a natural and serene look to an otherwise plain looking duplex home. The greenery on the roof adds a wonderful touch while allowing for the natural light and air to filter into the house. The single and large balcony on the first floor allows you to enjoy the calmness and it is a perfectly good space to relax as well.

Simple Sitting room

Bihani Residence and Interiors, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern living room
Studio Rhomboid

Bihani Residence and Interiors

Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid

A small and compact welcoming room which can work very well as a sitting room is well designed with a unique panel stretching well into the roof.

A luxurious living room

Bihani Residence and Interiors, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern media room
Studio Rhomboid

Bihani Residence and Interiors

Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid

With a large TV inserted into the wall, the place is well furnished with adequate and comfortable seating for relaxation and fun.

Modern Stairs

Bihani Residence and Interiors, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern dining room
Studio Rhomboid

Bihani Residence and Interiors

Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid

Nothing speaks modern like a combination of plexiglass and wood. The stairs are unique and simple, the railing in plexiglass while being transparent also works to create a barrier. The white dining chairs make the room even more contemporary.

Relaxing Lounge Area

Bihani Residence and Interiors, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern media room
Studio Rhomboid

Bihani Residence and Interiors

Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid

This gorgeous space is accentuated by the white rug and the white sofas. The rustic grey walls make the room look formal.

Stylish Bedroom

Bihani Residence and Interiors, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern style bedroom Glass
Studio Rhomboid

Bihani Residence and Interiors

Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid

The simple bedroom screams for attention thanks to its clean lines and clutter-free look. The checker-board paneling on the back wall adds another dimension to the design.


Simplistic Design

Bihani Residence and Interiors, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern style bedroom Glass
Studio Rhomboid

Bihani Residence and Interiors

Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid

The colors and the palette make the room look larger than it really is. The bed looks comfortable and luxurious. The mirrors and the glass used tomake it look even roomier. The false ceiling gives the room a luxurious feel as well.

Interesting Bedroom

Bihani Residence and Interiors, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern style bedroom
Studio Rhomboid

Bihani Residence and Interiors

Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid

Despite being small, this classic bedroom has ample sophistication. This is thanks to the evenness of color and design right through the room. While the closet and the bed seem like one piece, contrasting them with whites makes the room look bigger.

Simple Bedroom

Bihani Residence and Interiors, Studio Rhomboid Studio Rhomboid Modern style bedroom Glass
Studio Rhomboid

Bihani Residence and Interiors

Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid
Studio Rhomboid

Using heavy pieces and extensive designing may end up making the room look heavier but as a result of clever lighting and interesting use of mirrors, the designers have managed to create a sensible and functional room. The TV has been mounted on the opposite wall making space for other things on the shelves below.Keep getting inspired with another home tour.An eclectic three-bedroom home in Bengaluru

8 modern kitchens to inspire you to renew yours
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


