A wonderful and modern house in Chennai

A snapshot of the before and after looks of the house will reveal how much has been changed and how it has changed for the better. While the original house was cramped and mismatched in every way, the new and transformed home has clean lines and seems to have become a cleaner and better version of the previous one. Including modern elements such as the Plexiglas balcony, not only has increased privacy but gives enough space if you would like to step out into the balcony. With a beautiful terrace, this home has a ton of open space as well.