A wonderful and modern house in Chennai

Before and after pictures are always very beautiful, especially when it comes to homes. The designers from Studio Madras Architects have managed to keep the original beauty of the place intact and change the space from what it was to something that is a modern version of the same. The home has simply been upgraded in terms of design, style and sophistication. The natural trees and the colors on the exterior just add charm and beauty to the already large home.
What is truly the first impression when you look at the exteriors is the fact that while this home may have been too traditional and lacking in style, the designers have completely changed how this home looks now. The main gate along with the small strips of brown all through the exteriors of the house is somehow consistent with the general theme of the home. With a generous addition of trees and shrubs around the home, it looks like a simple yet all-inclusive South-Indian home.
A snapshot of the before and after looks of the house will reveal how much has been changed and how it has changed for the better. While the original house was cramped and mismatched in every way, the new and transformed home has clean lines and seems to have become a cleaner and better version of the previous one. Including modern elements such as the Plexiglas balcony, not only has increased privacy but gives enough space if you would like to step out into the balcony. With a beautiful terrace, this home has a ton of open space as well.
The modern lighting fixtures only make this home look prettier at night. Bearing in mind the security and safety of the people living in the homes, additional lighting also helps to make them feel safe. The stone accents on the exterior walls give a traditional yet rustic feel to the home. A look at the kinds of lights used all over the exteriors will tell you that these focus lights have been used extensively to improve the look of the home.
A closer look at different aspects of the house tells you that a lot of attention has been paid to the textures that have been used. Adequate use of stone gives a very traditional feel to the house and also serves the purpose of keeping the house cooler during the hot months. The brown strips of textured wall create the right drama and contrast from the modern plain stone walls. The plain Plexiglas for the balcony is the only modern touch to the house but it complements the other traditional elements.