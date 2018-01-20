A modern and beautiful penthouse in Pune

The talented interior designers and decorators at Decor Dreams bring you a charming and inviting penthouse in Pune today. Warm wooden touches and pops of bright hues make this house a visually arresting affair rendered with modern lines. Trendy and cosy furniture add to the attraction, while tasteful decor accents add personality to the rooms. The lighting is ample yet mellow in most spaces, though the children’s bedrooms look very bright and lively. Smart utilisation of space is another notable aspect of this property that you will surely notice as you begin the tour.
A stylish dark wooden door and sober cream hues make the entryway welcoming and cosy. The rugged stone wall to the left lends character here, while the trendy shoe cabinet is immensely practical.
Trendy white seating and contemporary lighting make the living space very relaxing and sophisticated. The open layout helps it to merge with the dining zone seamlessly. A trio of bright paintings adds colour to the space.
From this angle, you can appreciate how elegant the dining chairs are. The wood and white TV unit in the living area is very stylish and glossy.
Gleaming red cabinets define the boldness of this super modern kitchen with ample space to move around while cooking, cleaning and prepping. White pops up here and there to break the monotony of red and complements the smooth white floor and stylishly lit ceiling.
Rendered in wood, browns and whites, this modern bedroom boasts of a luxurious bed with inbuilt drawers and trendy reading lamps on either side. The artworks to the right are very unique and the wooden framing of the window behind the bed looks warm.
The TV unit, the closet as well as the work station near the window are all rendered in wood and white to go well with the bed. They feature modern lines and are very storage-friendly. The gorgeous mirror is a wonderful addition to this bedroom.
The geometrically inspired wallpaper, a trendy wood and white study station and a vibrant nature painting on the wall make the son’s bedroom interesting and practical. The bed is plush white and very soothing, and there is ample lighting.
Note how brilliantly this odd part of the son’s room has been used to accommodate a sleek wardrobe and a trendy dressing unit.
Brown and white is the classic colour scheme for the guest bedroom, with its modern bed and elegant wall panelling. A large glass window floods the room with sunlight, while printed bedding accessories add visual interest.
The daughter has a room which wows with a bright red feature wall, floral wallpaper and large windows that usher in the sun. Sheer drapes, pretty lamps, a very cosy bed and her favourite toys make this room inviting in every way.
