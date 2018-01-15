Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 furniture that you need to get rid of today

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Appartamento open space , Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

It is up to your budget and taste as to what type of furniture you should buy for the home. There are certain types of furniture which you may do well without. In fact, the professional interior designers also feel such furniture do not fit in most households. If you want the house interior to reflect your aesthetic taste then do not buy or bring certain type of furniture at all.

Below listed are some such furniture you should get rid of:

1. Reclining chairs

RECLINER SOFA CHINA BUSiiNESS SERVICES Multimedia roomFurniture Leather Black RECLINER SETS
CHINA BUSiiNESS SERVICES
CHINA BUSiiNESS SERVICES

They were in vogue in the past but not anymore. If you want comfortable furniture to lie and sit, there are many other options. You may opt for various types of chairs with soft padding or fabric sofa instead. You should look for furniture that is more usable than just something with great looks.

2. Bedroom set

GUERRA RESIDENCE , VA STUDIO VA STUDIO Minimalist bedroom
VA STUDIO
VA STUDIO

If you want your bedroom to look stylish and elegant say no to bedroom sets. If you want bedroom furniture to have textures, style- there are much better options.

3. Mini-bar trolleys

Residência Piatã I, Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura Wine cellar
Milla Holtz &amp; Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura
Milla Holtz & Bruno Sgrillo Arquitetura

You are no longer living in the 1980s and so it is time to say goodbye to those mini bar trolleys! You can buy more sleek and stylish cabinets and furniture to store the wine and other types of alcoholic beverages.

4. Fixed entertainment or multimedia setups

Casa Brooklin, Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados Modern media room
Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados
Figoli-Ravecca Arquitetos Associados

Like many other homeowners, you want a large storage space for TV and related entertainment gadgets. However, wall or floor based fixed storage units for media devices have become outdated. You should opt for units that are flexible and can be moved when required for maximum flexibility.

5. Huge production furniture

homify Mediterranean style living room
homify
homify

Massive production furniture no longer cuts the ice. They take up a lot of space and in modern house interior- they are out of place.

6. Children's furniture

Arquitetura Residencial | Casa de luxo na Barra da Tijuca, Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica Modern nursery/kids room
Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica
Leila Dionizios Arquitetura e Luminotécnica

When you buy furniture for use by the toddler- be a little careful. Some people have a penchant for buying plenty of colourful bright furniture and stuffs for kids. However, you should keep in mind such furniture may not be of much use to the toddlers as they grow up fast. They will become almost useless within a few years.


7. Period furniture

homify Classic style living room Beige
homify
homify

Unless you are the owner of a large mansion with Victorian style décor, there is no point in buying period furniture. These furniture tend to be huge and maintaining these can be quite taxing on you. Why not choose modern and lightweight furniture that will not tax your wallet much?

8. Very large sized furniture

​ Entrance interior design ideas by Katrina Antonovich, Luxury Antonovich Design Luxury Antonovich Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design

Most of the flat and apartment owners face space crunch these days. So buying hue sized furniture like large sofa set and wardrobe does not make much sense. Buy furniture that is lightweight and can be set up and dissembled without much difficulty. Think of usage issues when you buy any kind of furniture.

9. More tips for you

Appartamento open space , Fabio Carria Fabio Carria Modern living room
Fabio Carria
Fabio Carria

You should think of factors like compatibility with existing furniture, durability and such aspects when buying any kind of furniture. Reading online resources on furniture buying can be of use to you.

A wonderful home in Chennai with bold designs
Which of these ideas did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks