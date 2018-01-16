10 serene pooja room ideas to inspire you this season

The beauty with the Indian temple is that you have the freedom to express your creativity. So create an artistic pooja space for rendezvous with God and your inner self. Why not make it a center piece of your home? Take some inspiration from here and be at your artistic best. After all it’s your pooja space! Make it look elegant and divine.

Get some ideas from here and design the pooja room according to the Vastu shastra: 8 important Vastu features for every Pooja space