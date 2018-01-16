10 serene pooja room ideas to inspire you this season

Once again as we have started our journey around the sun, it’s again time to revamp and refresh our home for the new beginning. For us Indians new beginning always starts with remembering the Almighty and praying for the well being and health for our family. So here we are with 10 peaceful and pious pooja room ideas to inspire you this season. Have a look and give a makeover to the pooja space of your beautiful home!
A beautiful pooja room sandwiched between two rooms have hanging wooden shelves with statues of God in each opening and carpet and cushions to sit comfortably while praying. The doors of the pooja room have intricate jali design carved on it. It’s a peaceful little abode of the God.
Shrinking space has shrunk the size of the pooja space. But then it has liberated our imagination. Think differently and craft a pooja space that will surely become a piece of art in your home. Take a clue from here and create an innovative designer table and place idol on it. This peacefully green and artistic pooja space will be something you would love to flaunt.
A corridor has been designed to make it the pooja room for the family. The intricate Jali design on the doors of the pooja space hides behind the Mandir but at the same time makes it visible even when doors are closed. The pathway with beautiful alpana drawn on the floor and a statue in the niche is creating a pious environment all along the walk towards the temple.
Half wooden and half glass door partition and an amazing way to build the temple behind the glass doors; this is quite innovative and private pooja room for the family. The vertical temple has ample space to keep a marble temple and then complete it with pillars, canopy and stairs.
Brass statues and lamps, brass diya hanging from above and light shining bright on them, even a simple space will become an elegant pooja space of the home just by this single metal called brass. The richness of brass is unmatched, just keep it minimal.
An art work on the wall which is a beautiful blend of the holy symbol of OM and Ganesha is amazing. The pooja space is completed by a simple wooden cabinet holding a few more statues on its top. Of course we can’t miss the bells and the diffused lighting spreading through the wooden carvings of the cabinet.
Make the niche on the wall look elegant and pure like it is done here. A creatively carved statue standing on the wooden table, bright colours on the walls, stone lamp, flowers in a pots and a serene environment; it is simply mesmerizing.
Three different texture and layers on the wall defines the pooja space. The floral texture on the outer wall, plain on the middle and then a wooden temple sitting on the wooden table top with drawers beneath complete the Mandir. It is an elaborate yet simple and clean temple.
Pebbled floor, long bamboo shoots, artistic lamp, brass diya on the table with pooja essentials stored inside and a corner shelf holding the statue; it’s a beautiful and simple pooja space. This peaceful corner can also become the spot for your meditation.
The beauty with the Indian temple is that you have the freedom to express your creativity. So create an artistic pooja space for rendezvous with God and your inner self. Why not make it a center piece of your home? Take some inspiration from here and be at your artistic best. After all it’s your pooja space! Make it look elegant and divine.
