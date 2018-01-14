Your browser is out-of-date.

8 amazing ideas to decorate the walls of your house

Fazenda Santo Antônio do Leite
Decorating a home is not just about incorporating pieces of furniture. Instead, accessorizing the walls also plays a vital role in beautifying the overall design. Most of you might think that a wall can only be decorated by putting up paintings or picture frames. But in today's article, we're going to show you eight fantastic ways to do just the same. So, get inspired by these images and start decorating your wall soon.

1. The fireplace

Creating a beautiful fireplace is one of the best ways of making your walls look amazing. It can also serve as a gathering spot for the entire family. You can either opt for an electric fireplace or a classic wood burning one depending on your budget and preference.

2. Mosaics

A simple way to decorate the walls of your bathroom is by using mosaic patterns. These patterns are also available in the form of tiles which makes it easy to layout. Apart from this, mosaic tiles can be found in many colour combinations making it convenient for you to choose.

3. Wall cladding

One of the oldest ways of accessorizing the walls of the house is by cladding. Materials like wood, stone, cement, and vinyl can be used for coating such surfaces. These materials are also very durable which is why they are ideal for outdoor walls.

4. Green wall

If you want to be a bit more creative then incorporating a green wall in your bedroom is an excellent idea. This will also create a fresh and natural ambiance within the room without making it look over decorated.

5. Details

In case you do not want to decorate the entire wall then incorporating details like shelves or cabinets can also be a great choice. Here the designer has opted for a floating shelf underneath the fireplace and an open cabinet lined with natural stones.

6. Cheerful colours

An inexpensive way to make the walls of your house look amazing is by coating them with vibrant colours. Paint is one of the most readily available wall coating materials. Also, it can be found in a variety of shades and finishes which can complement any decor.


7. Wall mounted planters

Vertical surfaces can also be used for adding a bit of greenery to your room. Similar looking wall mounted planters are ideal for decorating the surface and making the place look natural. More so, these plants are also easy to maintain.

8. Stone wall

Last but surely not the least, you can even make your walls look beautiful by creating a complete stone structure. The rough look and texture of such stones can give your house a country-like environment.

