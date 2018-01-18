A fashionable 3bhk Gurgaon apartment for a young family

Simplicity combined with modern designs and interesting ideas can make a home very attractive. And this 3bhk flat in Gurgaon is testimony to that. With spacious rooms, minimalistic decor and super trendy furniture, this residence is perfect for a young couple with child. The colours used are mostly neutral though bright hues pop up here and there. Warm wooden tones and stylish lights add to the cosiness factor. Neat and sleek lines, smart storage hacks and comfortable layouts add to the visual and sensual appeal of this property. And the credit goes to the architects at Rhomboid Designs.
The reading space near the living area boasts of floor to ceiling glass windows that bring in oodles of sunlight. A high wooden bookshelf and a stylish chair invite you to relax and read a book.
A dull red feature wall makes this modern living room very inviting and exciting. The strategically positioned lights, a single large painting, a neat L-shaped sofa, and a quirky armchair complete the look here. There is ample space to move around and laze around.
Rendered neatly in white, this TV unit has been artfully set up against a printed grey wall panel. The effect is striking.
Generous use of wood, fashionable grey chairs, a decorative mirror and a stunning chandelier make the dining space very welcoming and impressive. The lighting is mellow for a cosy mood.
The sleek and long wooden unit in the dining space is perfect for storing crockery, tableware and more. A single monochrome painting adds personality to the space and is contrasted by the vibrant painting outside.
A very trendy bed, sober hues, light wooden flooring and stylish illumination make this minimalistic bedroom very comfortable. A plush rug under the bed adds to the comfort, while glass windows connect the room with an airy balcony.
Black, white and wooden tones dominate this contemporary guest bedroom with its minimal appeal. The bed is large and comfy, while the blue chair in the corner is a spot of life against the stark white wall.
The white TV unit in the guest bedroom is sleek and very fashionable. The dark wooden door and the closet contrast the white walls and add warmth to the room.
The child’s bedroom is defined by a turquoise feature wall and charming white and blue bedding. Wooden storage elements add warmth and functionality to the space, while ample lighting makes it all convenient.
A bright orange ottoman and a neat wooden study desk positioned near the window make study time interesting and productive. The dark wooden wardrobe to the left is very classy and stores everything from clothes to shoes to games.
