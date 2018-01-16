This South India residence is a perfect combination of natural and modern

The Saravanan Residence designed by Studio 7 Architects, based in Chennai is a sight to behold. It is simple, yet stylish and very warm and inviting. The designers have put incredible thought into decorating and designing the house. Let’s take a walk through this masterpiece.
We leave with a last look at the house from outside. Simplicity is the new trend and the designers have embodied this trend in the interiors as well as in the exteriors. The simple elevation, with windows provided throughout the home, makes this a very welcoming space.For more stand out home and interior ideas, stay with us on the next home tour.6 bathroom cleaning ideas to make your life easy
Having a lush, green front yard is a dream come true for most homeowners. However, not everyone has the required space to create a beautiful garden. Luckily, these homeowners made the most of what they had to plant a beautiful lawn that is peppered with growing trees and flowering shrubs.
The elevation of this home is quite unusual. It is this unique modern design that gives the illusion of space to anyone as they step into the home. The use of white everywhere gives the home a very classy look.
The living area is quite cozy and comfortable. Beautiful leather sofas are placed in the living room. The TV wall is covered with tiles in earthy tones to set it apart from the rest of the decor. The rest of the room has stylish and impressive pieces of furniture, but nothing that overwhelms the senses.
An ideal modern kitchen should be equipped with all the necessary equipment that is needed to whip up delicious meals. This elegant kitchen is exactly that. Stylish stainless steel appliances are peppered throughout the kitchen. The stylish marble counter top is the perfect contrast to the dark wood cabinets and shelves. There is ample space in the kitchen to move around, which is quite essential for any kitchen.
The kitchen has an arched doorway that leads to the dining area right beyond the kitchen walls. The open window is perfect for serving piping hot food. It is also practical since one doesn’t have to carry dishes all the way around to the table. We absolutely love this idea by the designers. The industrial style dining room sports a wall with red bricks. A simple wooden table with polished chairs offers a quiet space to eat meals.
The classic bathroom is furnished in accordance with the rest of the house. It uses the same colour scheme with elements that do not overwhelm. A huge mirror has been provided on the wall for convenience. The sink has a black granite counter with wooden storage cabinets placed below. A glass partition separates the bathing area from the rest of the bathroom.
Taking a closer look at the staircase, we can see that the entire structure has been crafted with a lot of care and attention. High quality polished wood has been used for the railings to provide support. Black granite has been used on the stairs, which give them a very sophisticated appearance.