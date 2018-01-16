A grand and luxurious home in Chennai

Venkat's Residence,Tirupathi designed by Studio 7 Architects in Chennai is the epitome of luxury and class. Each element in this home is chosen carefully to represent the homeowners, who are extremely stylish people. The dark hued theme, peppered with just the right amount of lighting and accentuated by lighter shades wherever needed, is perfect for this modern home. From the use of the classic filigree design to creating beautiful designs for the ceilings in each room in the house, the designers have outdone themselves while creating the perfect combination of colours and decor pieces. Let us take a stroll through this beautiful home that is sure to inspire you to choose dark and mysterious as the theme of redecorating your home.
Is this a dream or is this reality? This is something you will surely ask yourself when you look at this ornate modern living room. Beautiful cream leather-upholstered sofas are placed in the center. Contrasting pillows in pastel shades are placed on the sofas. The ceiling has a stunning lamp with a modern art design. And we must give a special mention to the staircase leading up the upper level. Instead of using a railing, the designers have used thin rods to provide support and not close off the space. The art pieces on the walls are worth a lot of praise.
This classic dining room almost feels like one is dining in a five star restaurant. The ceiling has an unusual design, which uses polished wooden planks instead of Pop. For the sake of convenience, a microwave is placed right behind to make heating food easy and efficient. The dining table is designed keeping in mind the minimalist trend. There’s no fuss about the table, just a beautiful structure supported by wood and glass. The chairs are deigned just as elegantly and sport a minimalist look. The overall effect of the concealed ceiling lighting and hanging lamp creates the perfect dining atmosphere.
A filigree wooden partition leads to another area of the houses. The partition is done tastefully to ensure that the illusion of space is not broken. On the opposite end, we see two wooden panels that are home to modern art statues. The metallic statues offer a welcome contrast to the liberal use of polished dark wood throughout the house. The TV wall has also been given a makeover with classy wood. The elegance of this living room is unparalleled by anything we have ever seen before. The center of the room holds a simple, classic wooden coffee table. The pale coloured rug blends in perfectly with the rest of the decor. The ceiling design of the living area is slightly different, with thicker wooden planks being placed at larger intervals.Step in to ever more creative spaces with our next home tour.10 examples of modern living room designs