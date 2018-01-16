A grand and luxurious home in Chennai

A filigree wooden partition leads to another area of the houses. The partition is done tastefully to ensure that the illusion of space is not broken. On the opposite end, we see two wooden panels that are home to modern art statues. The metallic statues offer a welcome contrast to the liberal use of polished dark wood throughout the house. The TV wall has also been given a makeover with classy wood. The elegance of this living room is unparalleled by anything we have ever seen before. The center of the room holds a simple, classic wooden coffee table. The pale coloured rug blends in perfectly with the rest of the decor. The ceiling design of the living area is slightly different, with thicker wooden planks being placed at larger intervals.Step in to ever more creative spaces with our next home tour.10 examples of modern living room designs