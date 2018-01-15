A wonderful home in Chennai with bold designs

This wonderful home is everything you would ever want in a home. It has design, class and looks elegant too. Apart from choosing a lovely light pallet, the architects from M/S Studio 7 have created a splendid home for Mr. Ishaan. Not only is home extremely functional but they have managed to create the perfect combination elements and textures. This rustic home has been put together thoughtfully considering the requirements of the family.
The wonderful shelf with the Buddha adds a sense of calmness while you enter the home. In dark and earthy tones, this place is warm and inviting. The mirror is great as per Feng Shui and the tiles against the wall make it look even prettier. The sitting room has been furnished in shades of grey making it look formal and elegant at the same time. The intricate design on the roof adds another layer of design in the room.
This cool alcove and small space are gorgeous thanks to the wonderful mustard tone on the wall. The pictures and the artwork on the wall are minimalist but just what this small room needs. Also, the sofas match the color on the wall making it look complete. The drapes are pretty and the addition of a fan makes the space comfortable and usable as well.
This wonderful alcove has been used really well by adding tiles along the wall and inserting a mirror. While there is a spot to wash your hands, this place looks far from being just a basin. The shelves under the basin act as a perfect way to store things.
This room is everything you would want in a rustic living room as it is cozy and furnished in royal colors. The maroon adds a touch of glamour and luxury to the room. The wonderful intricate feature added to the roof makes the room look even more luxurious. The yellow lighting added to the false ceiling adds the warmth to the room. It is easy to imagine long hours of TV watching in this room. The comfortable sofas are not only large and comfortable but the extra seating under the center table allows you to make your get-together even larger.
This room though unusual with its color theme is royal and luxurious in every which way. The designers have managed to use a bold color such as gold and make the room look inviting and appealing. The wallpaper on the opposite wall makes the room look prettier and manages to balance out the gold. The wardrobes and the side table match the decor while the blinds against the eclectic windows match the floral pattern in the wallpaper.