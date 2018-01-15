A wonderful home in Chennai with bold designs

This room is everything you would want in a rustic living room as it is cozy and furnished in royal colors. The maroon adds a touch of glamour and luxury to the room. The wonderful intricate feature added to the roof makes the room look even more luxurious. The yellow lighting added to the false ceiling adds the warmth to the room. It is easy to imagine long hours of TV watching in this room. The comfortable sofas are not only large and comfortable but the extra seating under the center table allows you to make your get-together even larger.