A stunning duplex home in Chennai

The railing with the steel horizontal lines and the black makes the whole look contemporary. The color of the door and the odd black on the roof keeps the room’s design looking consistent yet unique.

The large Tv looks comfortable and ideal against the classic windows wall and the L-shaped sofa is a cozy place to relax and catch up on your television time. With all the wooden accents in the darker tones, the soft color on the walls and the sofa tones it down.