A stunning duplex home in Chennai

This a wonderful example of a well-put-together home including modern designs and functionality. The home is on several floors and yet gives a warm and homely feel thanks to the elements and textures used all over the home. The MS Studio 7 Architects in Chennai have outdone themselves in terms of inclusion of modern and traditional to create a completely unique and spectacular home. The presence of wooden elements throughout the home reminds you of a rustic and traditional home. On the other hand, modern lighting and use of natural light make this home contemporary as well.
Where the L-shaped sofa takes center stage in the room, the wonderful separator made of glass and a rustic looking wood adds a stylish yet simple look to the room.
This is a simple yet sufficient seating area created in the landing of the first floor and the roof with their wooden beams creates a unique visual effect
A view of the staircase weaving into the skies is something that looks like a poster! The lights combined with the natural light makes it look wonderful, elegant and spectacular.
The railing with the steel horizontal lines and the black makes the whole look contemporary. The color of the door and the odd black on the roof keeps the room’s design looking consistent yet unique.
The large Tv looks comfortable and ideal against the classic windows wall and the L-shaped sofa is a cozy place to relax and catch up on your television time. With all the wooden accents in the darker tones, the soft color on the walls and the sofa tones it down.
The steps seem perfect as they do not look too traditional and the black marble allows them to stand out. The minimalist doors to the rooms on the first floor keep the tone consistent around the house.
The stone wall all along the stairs makes for an interesting and unique accent wall. The shades on the wall make it easy on the eyes while allowing you to gradually soak in all the earthy shades of the home.
The look of the house is nothing short of magnificent. The lighting and the design are both simplistic yet brilliant. The ample space in the basement allows for enough space for cars and two-wheeler making it an extremely functional home.
A look at the home at night is a vision of beauty. The home looks pearly stark against the night lights. The black grill for the main gate of the house is wonderful for security but is still wonderful to look at.