Do You Think All White Interiors are Boring? Think Again!

When it comes to dressing up our home interiors, we usually think of bold, vibrant colours. It gives us immense pleasure to play around with myriad hues and interesting combinations. But what if you decide to do away with all the colours and stick with only white? Do you think the room is going to look dull and boring then? Well, we beg to differ!

White is not just a classic choice, it is pristine, and stands for untainted serenity and inspiring optimism. It infuses any space with an aura of cleanliness, roominess and elegant simplicity. And there’s no reason why you have to use only one shade of white for a room. Bring together different tones of this pure colour to make things visually intriguing.

Are total white interiors difficult to maintain? A tiny bit, we agree. But there are paints and flooring materials available nowadays, which are easy to clean. And even for furnishing, you can pick materials or fabrics which are stain resistant or easy to keep spotless. Using white for your kid’s room or kitchen may not be a good idea though, for obvious reasons. But feel free to try out this concept for your bedroom, bathroom or even heavy footfall areas like the living room.

Here, we present some beautiful ideas for white interiors which are anything but bland! So get ready to feel inspired.