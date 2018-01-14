A beautiful home with bright and spacious interiors in Chennai

Who doesn’t dream of a charming and bright house by the beach? Today’s project by the architects at M/S Studio7 Architects in Chennai will surely inspire you if such a dreamer! Stately on the outside and spacious and minimal on the inside, this beach villa is impressive and inviting. Plentiful glass windows bring in the sun generously, while smooth white walls heighten the sense of airy spaciousness. Neat designs, simplicity and elegant floors add to the appeal of this property.
The dark grey and white facade of this classic beach house combines traditional and modern ideas beautifully. Modern glass windows and sleek lines make for a contemporary feel, while the mouldings and beautiful wrought iron railings represent vintage magic.
Large and sober, this hall is ideal as a living room. Glass windows flood the space with sunlight, while white walls complement the classy marble floor nicely. The room opens up to a sleek balcony with pretty iron railing, and overlooks the blue ocean in the distance.
We love the double height of the hall here and the way it opens up to a mezzanine with glass balustrade upstairs. It makes for a bright, airy and expansive look.
From the mezzanine, you can appreciate how the hallways and staircases merge with each other, while the white walls act as the perfect neutral canvas. Large glass windows on all sides ensure that this space stays flooded with natural light easily.
Most rooms in this villa feature large glass windows like this one to open up the interiors to the garden. This makes for an airy and sunny look.
Wood and white is the classic combination of this modern kitchen. There is ample space to move around, and the cabinets are sleek and functional. The countertop is perfect for prepping and cooking meals, while the windows keep this kitchen sunny.
Read another story - A sophisticated and elegant home in Hyderabad