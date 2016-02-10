Now you have an excellent option of selling these items in the bag on ebay or simply sell them off at a fleamarket. You will surely find takers for your things. It will be hard to let go of your things for sure, but atleast you will get some money out of it. Why not go ahead and celebrate by treating yourself at a nice restaurant? Its going to make you feel lighter.

Cluttering is a widespread problem. We do not realise it as we get buried into it deeper and deeper with time. Rational thinking, timely realisation and some help in few cases is all that is needed to get rid of all unwanted things before they take over our lives. Decluttering is healthy for body, mind and spirit. So let's throw unnecessary things away without feeling bad!