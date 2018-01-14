17 perfect gardens to decorate the entrance of your home

The entrance of our home is our introduction to the world. It’s the first impression that last forever. We experiment a lot while decorating it to make it look as impressive as possible. Apart from the materials used for the walls, colours, lights, door and accessories to decorate it; there is perfect way to enhance the beauty of the entrance and make it look exclusive in the most environment friendly way. It’s the green way. We all love to have gardens, big or small, in our home and around us. A beautiful and well maintained garden at the entrance is an elegant and natural way to decorate it.
Today we have brought for you 17 perfectly beautiful garden ideas for the entrance of your home. It will surely inspire you and motivate you to design your own peaceful green space to make the entrance look stylish and modern.
First thing to consider while designing a garden is the size of the space available for it and the amount of sunlight available. Avoid overcrowding the garden and select the plants depending on the amount of lights it will get.
The idea is to make the entrance beautiful, so unleash your imagination. Play with the materials and show your creativity to make it differently attractive. Different materials like stone, wood and glass will look great with long and short plants.
Make the walk to your entrance green with planters full of greenery. Planters are a great idea as it helps in keeping the garden systematically organized. Select the shape and size of the planters according to the space and your liking and make a beautiful garden right at the entrance.
Pergolas are the beautiful structures that are designed to decorate the outside of your home. Get inspired and build a pergola right at your entrance and then cover it with climbers, hanging pots and plants around and beneath it. It will be a fantastic garden for your beautiful home.
Plants in pots are a simple and convenient way to have garden at the entrance of your home. Play with the heights of the pots and plants to add style to the front. You may select the pots depending on the architecture style of the home or create your own style. Choice is yours!
Keep it simple and minimalist to make the façade of your home a peaceful and meditative spot. It is a simple garden of wood, stone, bench and just a few plants; but it is filled with serenity.
Include different materials and texture at the entrance and let it merge with the garden of your dreams. The roughness of the space mingles with the smoothness of the glass, warmth of the wood and freshness of the plants adorning the space with its different shades and shapes.
Small bushes along the outside wall and a simple and beautiful garden created by the union of pots visible from outside through a glass gate; it is a perfect way to flaunt the beautiful façade of your home.
If you are the one who really want to be a proud owner of a beautiful garden right at the entrance of your home but you don’t have the time or patience to maintain it, then this one is just for you. Create a beautiful desert garden and enjoy your own little creative space.
The colourful and bright tropical garden will spread happiness and joy and will make the entrance of your home welcoming and bubbling with life.
It is something original which if implemented well will make the entrance amazingly beautiful. The palm trees look elegant and require very low maintenance. The palm garden is on the stone mat that matches with the stone wall. The little detailing with the lights is illuminating the entrance with style and making it even more attractive.
There is something aesthetic and elegance in stones. Its irregular shapes and shades are a visual treat. Why not design a stone garden right at the entrance and then sprinkle some colours and more texture on it in the form of herbs and shrubs. It’s beautiful!
Depending on the entrance we can squeeze in a tastefully done garden even if it is on the side. Make it beautiful and it will get appreciation and applaud.
Create a vertical garden and cover the wall with lush green climbers to make your entrance fresh and bright. In a limited space this type of garden will decorate the entrance without obstructing the pathway.
Make the walkway to your home beautiful and it will surely become the talk of your neighbourhood. Take some inspiration from here and make the pathway of your home memorable with carefully planted plants in the garden of stone, pergolas, trees, pots and immaculately manicured lawn.
An aroma fills the environment with fresh energy and beautiful memories to cherish. Make your garden aromatic so that the particular aroma will always remind you of the beautiful garden of your home. Lavender is a good option for its relaxing, soothing and exquisite smell.
The best way to add colours, texture and personality to your home is by keeping it natural. Nature has a unique charm and exclusiveness hidden in it. We just need to explore it and choose the best that suits our taste, style, requirements and of course budget.
