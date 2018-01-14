Your browser is out-of-date.

17 perfect gardens to decorate the entrance of your home

LEENA JHA
CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
The entrance of our home is our introduction to the world. It’s the first impression that last forever. We experiment a lot while decorating it to make it look as impressive as possible. Apart from the materials used for the walls, colours, lights, door and accessories to decorate it; there is perfect way to enhance the beauty of the entrance and make it look exclusive in the most environment friendly way. It’s the green way. We all love to have gardens, big or small, in our home and around us. A beautiful and well maintained garden at the entrance is an elegant and natural way to decorate it. 

Today we have brought for you 17 perfectly beautiful garden ideas for the entrance of your home. It will surely inspire you and motivate you to design your own peaceful green space to make the entrance look stylish and modern.

​1. Size matters

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

First thing to consider while designing a garden is the size of the space available for it and the amount of sunlight available. Avoid overcrowding the garden and select the plants depending on the amount of lights it will get.

​2. Playful combination

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

The idea is to make the entrance beautiful, so unleash your imagination. Play with the materials and show your creativity to make it differently attractive. Different materials like stone, wood and glass will look great with long and short plants.

​3. Planters all along the way

CASA DO FOTOGRAFO, BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

Make the walk to your entrance green with planters full of greenery. Planters are a great idea as it helps in keeping the garden systematically organized. Select the shape and size of the planters according to the space and your liking and make a beautiful garden right at the entrance.

4. Pergola magic

Casa em Itu, Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias

Casa em Itu

Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias

Pergolas are the beautiful structures that are designed to decorate the outside of your home. Get inspired and build a pergola right at your entrance and then cover it with climbers, hanging pots and plants around and beneath it. It will be a fantastic garden for your beautiful home.

​5. Plants in the pots

Paisajismo, Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

Plants in pots are a simple and convenient way to have garden at the entrance of your home. Play with the heights of the pots and plants to add style to the front. You may select the pots depending on the architecture style of the home or create your own style. Choice is yours!

​6. Simple is elegant

Área exterior MCP, S2 Arquitectos
S2 Arquitectos

S2 Arquitectos
S2 Arquitectos
S2 Arquitectos

Keep it simple and minimalist to make the façade of your home a peaceful and meditative spot. It is a simple garden of wood, stone, bench and just a few plants; but it is filled with serenity.


​7. Texture with the curves

Paisagismo Corporativo e Comercial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Include different materials and texture at the entrance and let it merge with the garden of your dreams. The roughness of the space mingles with the smoothness of the glass, warmth of the wood and freshness of the plants adorning the space with its different shades and shapes.

​8. Inside outside

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small bushes along the outside wall and a simple and beautiful garden created by the union of pots visible from outside through a glass gate; it is a perfect way to flaunt the beautiful façade of your home.

​9. The desert garden

Verde pungente, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

If you are the one who really want to be a proud owner of a beautiful garden right at the entrance of your home but you don’t have the time or patience to maintain it, then this one is just for you. Create a beautiful desert garden and enjoy your own little creative space.

​10. Joyful tropical garden

Dilido Island House-Miami 2, Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

The colourful and bright tropical garden will spread happiness and joy and will make the entrance of your home welcoming and bubbling with life.

​11. The palm garden

CASA NM, Cláudio Maurício e Paulo Henrique
Cláudio Maurício e Paulo Henrique

Cláudio Maurício e Paulo Henrique
Cláudio Maurício e Paulo Henrique
Cláudio Maurício e Paulo Henrique

It is something original which if implemented well will make the entrance amazingly beautiful. The palm trees look elegant and require very low maintenance.  The palm garden is on the stone mat that matches with the stone wall. The little detailing with the lights is illuminating the entrance with style and making it even more attractive.

12. Evergreen stone

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

There is something aesthetic and elegance in stones. Its irregular shapes and shades are a visual treat. Why not design a stone garden right at the entrance and then sprinkle some colours and more texture on it in the form of herbs and shrubs. It’s beautiful!

​13. Garden on the side

Sam Pedro - Guarujá - SP, Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

Depending on the entrance we can squeeze in a tastefully done garden even if it is on the side. Make it beautiful and it will get appreciation and applaud.

​14. Vertical garden

Jardines Verticales, HUICHOL
HUICHOL

HUICHOL
HUICHOL
HUICHOL

Create a vertical garden and cover the wall with lush green climbers to make your entrance fresh and bright. In a limited space this type of garden will decorate the entrance without obstructing the pathway.

​15. The green walkway

Paisagismo Residencial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Make the walkway to your home beautiful and it will surely become the talk of your neighbourhood. Take some inspiration from here and make the pathway of your home memorable with carefully planted plants in the garden of stone, pergolas, trees, pots and immaculately manicured lawn.

​16. Blossoming with aroma

Red Grass, Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE

Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE

An aroma fills the environment with fresh energy and beautiful memories to cherish. Make your garden aromatic so that the particular aroma will always remind you of the beautiful garden of your home. Lavender is a good option for its relaxing, soothing and exquisite smell.

​17. Unique to match your personality

Jardin para entrada, NATURA
NATURA

NATURA
NATURA
NATURA

The best way to add colours, texture and personality to your home is by keeping it natural. Nature has a unique charm and exclusiveness hidden in it. We just need to explore it and choose the best that suits our taste, style, requirements and of course budget.

If you need some ideas to create a beautiful garden in the unused space of your home, then this one is for you: 10 images of small gardens in unused spaces of your home

A beautiful home with bright and spacious interiors in Chennai
Of these 17 beautiful green ideas for the entrance, which is your favourite? We are waiting to hear from you.


