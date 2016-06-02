The Indian family home that has it all

A home is not made from bricks and mortar, but with the innovation and creativity of designers who envision it, and the ideals of the homeowners.The triplex villa of Mr Someshwara Rao in Hyderabad designed by Kreative House, architects from Hyderabad, India is a testimony that style and context can be fused together to create a beautiful home. Mr Rao is a senior engineer who has relocated back to his hometown in India. His home reflects the exposure and luxury he received through his travels abroad, as well as a warm welcoming feel reminiscent of his Indian roots. This home with its modern neutrality yet unmistakable Indian touch is the perfect example of a contemporary Indian styled home.