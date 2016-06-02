The Indian family home that has it all

A home is not made from bricks and mortar, but with the innovation and creativity of designers who envision it, and the ideals of the homeowners.The triplex villa of Mr Someshwara Rao in Hyderabad designed by Kreative House, architects from Hyderabad, India is a testimony that style and context can be fused together to create a beautiful home. Mr Rao is a senior engineer who has relocated back to his hometown in India. His home reflects the exposure and luxury he received through his travels abroad, as well as a warm welcoming feel reminiscent of his Indian roots. This home with its modern neutrality yet unmistakable Indian touch is the perfect example of a contemporary Indian styled home.
Upon entering this home, one first steps into the living room which is dressed in neutral shades of beige and dark brown. But one unique feature that catches one's eyes upon entering is the wooden partition between the living and dining area which is a peek a boo of wooden beams that also have two horizontal display cabinets. The stairway with a glass and wooden railing, an indoor bonsai tree and ceiling concealed spotlights make this room bright and beautiful. Let us move on…
The Indian touch to the living room is reflected in the ornately carved front of the settee's and sofa's along with the curved hand rests. The rest of the furnishings are modern and geometrical which match each other in the room to bring out a more charming and modern aesthetic. The dark wooden feature wall behind the mounted TV console provides the perfect surface to install wall mounted displays that the family can use to add a personal touch by displaying memories and souvenirs in the space.
Less is more works brilliantly in this home. The dining area like the living room is sparse, with just a big six-seater glass and wood dining table set in the centre of the room. Ethnic Indian touches have been added to the dining area through the curved wooden frame of the dining table, the ornate chandelier hanging from the ceiling and the leaf like dark beige ceiling moulding on the cream ceiling all doing their small bits to have a unified effect in the space. The kitchen in contrast is a modern modular design in white and brown with black granite counter tops.
The Pooja room maybe small but in its simplicity reflects the sincere devotion of the Rao's. This tiny room has a beautiful feature wall made of tiles with an intricate pattern on it's borders that blends well with the exquisitely carved lattice design of the marble temple as seen in the worship houses of Lord Krishna, Ganesha and Sai Baba. A few drawers beneath the prayer platform are a practical addition that help store pooja supplies, they are covered in brown and white laminate and blend in perfectly with the rest of the house.
The master bedroom too is simple and unfussy. A paneled beige feature wall with intricate white motifs behind the bed immediately catches one's eyes. The bed has a laminate base and the bed is furnished in shades of yellow and brown that complement the room furnishings. The white laminate bed stands have been built into the wall along with the built in wardrobes, these create a very organised and uncluttered feel to the bedroom. Wooden flooring and indirect lighting on the ceiling are other elements that make this room striking.
This bedroom is extremely bright, dressed in multiple shades of grey and feels celestial due to the lighting. The black and white colour combination works perfectly well in the space creating a beautiful contrast of of light, colours and materials. This home does have indeed different moods and atmospheres which have been transported by the Raos and fused together beautifully by the designers of the home.