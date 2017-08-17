Multifunctional rooms: several uses in one!

Multifunctional rooms—it's quite self-explanatory isn't it? As our modern dwellings are forced into smaller spaces, having rooms that can be used for several different functions such as working, sleeping, and lounging is becoming more trendy and popular. However, old habits are hard to change, and being forced to adapt to smaller spaces means having to change certain living habits we've become accustomed to. For example, instead of treating a bedroom just as a bedroom, try to imagine a bedroom as a multipurpose room. In fact, think of everything as being multifuntional, including your furniture.
Interior design is not just for houses, it's a lifestyle. Many people are now joining the tiny house or micro-living movement where they live in multifunctional rooms. They believe they can change the world by reducing consumption and leading a minimalist lifestyle. It is also a very cost-effective lifestyle of course.
So join us today in browsing through these practical ideas to create a multifunctional room. We hope this idea guide will inspire you to join the movement, or at least save some space and money at home.
Convertible furniture refers to furniture that have two functions or more, such as the sofa bed pictured here. This type of furniture can save a lot of space and kill two birds with one stone as they say. There's no need to have a separate room to sleep in if you can just turn your sofa into a bed easily right?
There are many other types of convertible furniture available on the market and right here on homify too. This may mean you have to buy new furniture, but it will be a worthwhile investment in the long-run.
The beautiful sofa bed pictured here is designed by lookingstudio, based in Germany.
Use all the corners of your apartment in order to efficiently make use of all the space in your home. You can fill in corners with cabinets, sofas, and other furnishings and decorations that are suitable. Corners are often excellent spots to create a cozy little place to relax, especially if it's by the window.
Try to place most of the furniture against the wall if possible. This creates more space for foot traffic. Placing furniture in the middle of the room will take up way too much space, espescially in a small room.
If you're going to be using the room for all your different needs, and it's going to be your
main room, then you might as well make yourself comfortable. If you're most comfortable lying on the floor all stretched out, then soften your floors and make them more comfortable with a platform and a futon as pictured here.
Making yourself comfortable doesn't have to be expensive. Sometimes a simple thing such as a few cushions or a bean bag is all you need to feel snug. Consider that small rooms with lots of stuff in it can get warm, so have a back-up plan for circulating the air or ventilating the place properly. A fan works, and so does opening up the windows.
As we mentioned earlier, everything has several uses in a multifunctional room so make use of side shelves or side tables and coffee tables to divide and order spaces in your home. You can use shelves to create boundaries between your working area and the relaxing area, for example. Partitioning spaces using furniture is a great way to create a bedroom, an office and a kitchen in one place, but also creating the illusion of different rooms at the same time.
Use different types of lighting to bring attention to particular areas that you want to highlight. Perhaps there's a beautiful painting wall you would like to emphasize, or a lovely bouquet of flowers that would look amazing radiating under a soft light.
Lighting can also bring a certain style or theme to your apartment. For example, the lighting pictured here has a typically industrial design type of style. Mix and match different styles of lighting for an interesting effect that is popularly described as the eclectic style.
Decoration doesn't just have to be for aesthetic purposes, it can also be functional. For example, the artistic mask pictured here is not only a decoration piece, but also a hanger. Every room and space has character or personality, and decorations play a big role in bringing out the identity of the room, so try to express yourself through your decorations.
We hope you have gathered some useful tips on how to create a multifunctional room through this idea guide.