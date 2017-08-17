Multifunctional rooms: several uses in one!

Multifunctional rooms—it's quite self-explanatory isn't it? As our modern dwellings are forced into smaller spaces, having rooms that can be used for several different functions such as working, sleeping, and lounging is becoming more trendy and popular. However, old habits are hard to change, and being forced to adapt to smaller spaces means having to change certain living habits we've become accustomed to. For example, instead of treating a bedroom just as a bedroom, try to imagine a bedroom as a multipurpose room. In fact, think of everything as being multifuntional, including your furniture.

Interior design is not just for houses, it's a lifestyle. Many people are now joining the tiny house or micro-living movement where they live in multifunctional rooms. They believe they can change the world by reducing consumption and leading a minimalist lifestyle. It is also a very cost-effective lifestyle of course.

So join us today in browsing through these practical ideas to create a multifunctional room. We hope this idea guide will inspire you to join the movement, or at least save some space and money at home.