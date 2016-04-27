Creating a fabulous kitchen island

Kitchen islands are a very practical, convenient, and functional addition to any kitchen space. Hence, unsurprisingly they are also a very popular addition to modern kitchen designs. This is because they serve several beneficial purposes such as creating more work space in the kitchen, and allowing people to sit and eat in the kitchen without getting in the way of anyone working in the kitchen. Other than that, kitchen islands are also considered to be focal points as they are positioned right in the middle of the kitchen, hence the name, kitchen island.

So how do you add a kitchen island to your existing kitchen? Well, there are many different ways of creating a kitchen island. This idea guide features some great tips on how to create your very own fabulous kitchen island using old or recycled furniture and materials. It is not necessarily difficult to create your own kitchen island, but some planning will make the job much easier. For example, you need to first decide on a kitchen island style that fits the overall design of the kitchen. Factors to consider when choosing your kitchen island style include countertop surfaces, colors, and accessories.

Now, let's browse through some of these brilliant ideas shall we?