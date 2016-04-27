Creating a fabulous kitchen island

Kitchen islands are a very practical, convenient, and functional addition to any kitchen space. Hence, unsurprisingly they are also a very popular addition to modern kitchen designs. This is because they serve several beneficial purposes such as creating more work space in the kitchen, and allowing people to sit and eat in the kitchen without getting in the way of anyone working in the kitchen. Other than that, kitchen islands are also considered to be focal points as they are positioned right in the middle of the kitchen, hence the name, kitchen island.
So how do you add a kitchen island to your existing kitchen? Well, there are many different ways of creating a kitchen island. This idea guide features some great tips on how to create your very own fabulous kitchen island using old or recycled furniture and materials. It is not necessarily difficult to create your own kitchen island, but some planning will make the job much easier. For example, you need to first decide on a kitchen island style that fits the overall design of the kitchen. Factors to consider when choosing your kitchen island style include countertop surfaces, colors, and accessories.
Now, let's browse through some of these brilliant ideas shall we?
Another idea is to use colorful cabinets or vintage cabinets as a kitchen island. This is a great way of adding a splash of color and some character to your kitchen, since the kitchen island is supposed to be focal point anyhow. The challenge might be finding a cabinet that is tall enough though. Of course, you can also attach the cabinet to a table or a desk to make it more functional and dynamic. Use a pair of cabinets with organizational shelves sandwiched between them to maximize usability with your kitchen island. Cabinets that are double-sided are best as you can access them regardless of which side of the kitchen island you are on.
Fabulous kitchen islands can be created out of old furniture lying around, so get ready for some exciting new ideas. For example, two identical bookshelves can be used to create a kitchen island. The bookshelves should be counter-height or just above so that it creates a comfortable work station while you are standing up or sitting down in the kitchen. The shelves should also be sturdy and preferably deeper than the regular bookshelf.
The advantage of using bookshelves to create a kitchen island is that you have ready made shelves for storing kitchen accessories or even books, and additional storage for the kitchen can never really be a bad idea. Pictured here, we see a beautiful wooden kitchen island with drawers, shelves, and a lovely granite countertop.
Tables and desks can be used to create fabulous kitchen islands too! If you have an old table or desk lying around that isn't being used, consider modifying it to be used in the kitchen instead. However, make sure the style matches the overall design of your kitchen, or it will look really out of place. If the colour of the table or desk doesn't fit, you can always paint it to match the colors in your kitchen.
The lovely natural looking kitchen island pictured here is designed by Country Interiors, based in Norfolk, United Kingdom.
As you can see from the picture here, additional organizers can be added under the table or desk to make the kitchen island complete. Here, wicker baskets have been used to further organize the shelves underneath the table. The wicker baskets enhance the natural look of the whole kitchen island and also makes it more neat and organized. The countertop can be replaced with a different material to make your kitchen island design more interesting. You can use a variety of materials such as granite or even a slab of concrete.
Find a dresser that is suitable to be made into a kitchen island. Dressers that are too long or too heavy will make poor choices for kitchen islands. For best results, look for something which is roughly the length and width of the area you want to occupy in your kitchen. If the dresser is too low, you can raise it to a suitable height by adding legs. Another alternative is add wheels so that you have a mobile kitchen island. Adding a thicker countertop can also make your dresser taller.
Since the dresser is made of one part that has a flat surface, you can add usability to it by painting the back of the dresser with chalkboard paint so that it becomes a
notice board where you can write down the shopping list, or the kids can use it as a doodling board to occupy themselves while you're busy in the kitchen.
If you already have a kitchen island, consider extending it. You can use tables, bookshelves, and cabinets to create more surface area space and more storage as well. Don't be afraid to combine different materials and contrasting colors to make it more interesting. We hope you have managed to gather some inspiration to create your very own kitchen island through this idea guide.