A home of multiple illusions

Reflections in everyday life, how often do we perceive them? Actually do we perceive them at all? Perceptions tend to be, more often than not, part of our subconscious. This house is a clear reflection of the events that unfold in it’s scenic space.The interior designer and architect studio Archipunktura, designed the house on the principle of a mirrored image, which prompted them to generate a variety of reflective elements in the compostion and form of the house. Not only from the outside, but from the inside as well.

The use of different materials and a simplistic interior design concept, take control of the atmosphere in the house. Even though functionality takes highest priority, comfort and extravagance are always in the forefront as well. Its time to move on, but be prepared, we are going to see the unexpected.