A home of multiple illusions

Reflections in everyday life, how often do we perceive them? Actually do we perceive them at all? Perceptions tend to be, more often than not, part of our subconscious. This house is a clear reflection of the events that unfold in it’s scenic space.The interior designer and architect studio Archipunktura, designed the house on the principle of a mirrored image, which prompted them to generate a variety of reflective elements in the compostion and form of the house. Not only from the outside, but from the inside as well.
The use of different materials and a simplistic interior design concept, take control of the atmosphere in the house. Even though functionality takes highest priority, comfort and extravagance are always in the forefront as well. Its time to move on, but be prepared, we are going to see the unexpected.
The house presents itself on the first glimpse as a simple, clear and transparent structure. A very symetrical yet harmonious facade, that looks stunning greets you on arrival. The house rises out from its clear form, that is evidently structured along the vertical and horizontal axis.The clear glazing on the ground level creates a direct contact between the living room in the interior and the garden outside, making it feel light, airy and very appealing to enter. The huge glass panes and thin horizontal mullions make the two spaces feel almost interchangeable. The kitchen is placed in close proximity of the living room on the ground floor, while on the upper floor contains the more private spaces for rest and relaxation.
The idea of mirroring the surface is carried all the way until the kitchen, here it almost seems like an illusion of the space. The shiny mettalic cabinet stacked against the wall presents a beautiful refletion, making the kitchen seem bigger than it actually is. On the opposite side a well distributed workspace, consisting of a cooking and preparation area make the kitchen, functional and extremely simple to use. The white coloured tiles on the floor are a well required contrast to the black refelections across the space. The storage cupboards, dressed in wooden finshes add the final touch of diverse material applications across this very small space.
The living room is quickly accessible from the side of the kitchen, a sleek L-shaped seating organises the space directing the users towards the fire place set inside the wall. The small milky white coffee table set in the centre of the composition continues the reflective quality that this home seems to easily possess right from the very begining. The arrangement of the lights on the ceiling careate a visual sepaeration between the sittting space and the space used for circulations, in the process defining the boundaries visually between the two spaces.
An elegantly designed open wall cantileverd wooden staircase leads to the upper level of the house. The wooden material helps in continuity of material application across all floor surfaces.
The thin glass panels used as balustrades give it a very delictae yet modrn look, once again creating this illusion of the staircase being suspended, very beautiful indeed.
We cannot help but stop and show you this master piece of a bedroom. The sleeping areas of the house are located upstairs, besides the kids bedroom is the master bedroom, presenting itself in a very contemporary style and luxurious flair. A full height ledge allows the bed to be positioned against it, and the layout of the room is not immediately visible on arrival. The full height ledge helps segregate the sleeping, dressing and bathing zones in this massive space, providing a practical and elegant solution for such an intimate space. The full height corner window, draws in plenty of natural light making the room feel light and airy. The patterned wallpaper dressed in shades of lilac give a very warm yet calming effect to the space.
In addition, to the main space that is visible here there is an additional dressing room and a massage room that garauntees some time to relax and rejuvinate all within the privacy of the bedroom. Thus making the upper floor a complete zone for relaxation and recovery after a hard days work.
Just before we leave, we give you a peek into the classic bathroom. Simple and elegant, dressed in monochrome colours and finishes it still is extremely bright and airy.The star of this space is the oval shaped bathtub which is freestanding and brings in a luxurious touch to the space. The shower cubicle is enclosed in glass making the space feel large and fluid. While we have seen the application of wood in other parts of the house in larger quantities, here wood is used with restraint. The glazed wooden vanity counter also acts as a base for the wash basins and is hung from the wall, making it feel light and extremely stylish. Who wouldn’t want to take a refreshing shower here?
Which space from this home impressed you the most? Let us know your comments below, If you like homes with reflective ideas, rake a look at this idea book on deceptive designs.