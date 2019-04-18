The LED light fixture or bulb incorporates the basic LED module or modules wired in series/parallel and the controlling circuitry. The complexity and design of the electronic circuitry plays a significant role in the quality of the LED and its light emission as well as life. Electronic controllers that have circuitry to automatically control current and voltage to safe limits translate to a longer bulb life. The quality of the basic LED in the fixture itself is also a determinant of the overall quality. A typical white LED works at 3.3V DC with maximum output at 3.7V but driving it at maximum voltage and current affects longevity. The chip and fabrication process also determine quality. Cheap, in the case of LEDs is not always better. A quality LED will have high quality LED along with quality electronic controller and heat dissipating heat sink.

It pays to consider all the aspects of LED lights before investing in them. Go for better quality and the investment is worth it. If you love lighting design, here's a home full of lights that you shouldn't miss : A home of thousand lights