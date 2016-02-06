Design your home with pallets

Garden furniture is required to be sturdy and all weather. You cannot use delicate furniture for your outdoors. What better way than a pallet chair that is low on budget and low on maintenance yet looks pretty! Add colourful cushions for the seat and a backrest for a more elegant look.

With awareness of limited supply of natural wood, pallets have become popular as reclaimed furniture source. From basic DIY projects at home to designer products, pallet furniture is a category in its own. They can be incorporated in an earthy rustic country home as well as a modern eclectic decor in a city home. Sturdy, beautiful, practical, low on cost and most importantly recycled, pallets are the choice of the conscious home owners everywhere. More furniture out of pallets by Factory Twenty One are worth looking at.