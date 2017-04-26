7 stylish makeover tips for your bedroom

Always remember that a bedroom is your personal sanctuary; it is a retreat where comfort rules supreme. But is it possible to combine comfort with class? Will it involve a lot of money? Apparently not! The good thing about design is that you do not need to splurge; all you need is a little bit of imagination and a proper execution plan. With a few simple tweaks, it is possible to make your bedroom dreamy and at the same time chic. But the way you design your bedroom says a lot about your personality and personal style; so choose your theme and your accessories carefully. If you are fond of crisp white sheets, it shows that have a liking for classic things. The bright coloured lamp on the side of the bed highlights your adventurous side which loves to experiment with colour and designs. Whatever style you choose; let it be your personal expression. Now let us talk about seven different stylish makeover tips for the bedroom which inspires a cosy feeling and a sense of calm.
The highlight of a bedroom is definitely the bed. Even doctors will tell you that having a good night’s sleep is crucial for your well-being. The temperament of your day will be determined by the amount of sleep you are getting at nights. There are actually quite a few interesting bed frames and ceilings available in the market. But choosing the style of your bed largely depends on the space you have. A four-poster bed with a large canopy can definitely look glamorous, but you should ask yourself whether you can devote that much space? On the other hand, a tree-style poster bed can look quite funky. You can experiment with the design of the head boards as well. A bright-coloured ceiling like here with embeded LED lights can add a dash of colour to your otherwise soothing landscape of the bedroom. Beds are not quite comforting without a proper mattress. The size of the mattress should fit the frame of the bed properly. Nothing is more inviting than a luxurious comfortable bed after a long day!
It is always said that soothing colours can create a perfect ambience of serenity; a much needed quotient for bedrooms. Colour has the capacity to create a comforting effect on the mind. For a bedroom, choosing soothing shades like lavender and light green can be good. Experts say that these colours create a gentle effect on the mind, soothe the soul and urge the body to relax and sleep. Colour can create an impact on one’s mood, and there are certain shades like purple or electric green which create a jarring effect on the nerves. Pastel shades are perfect for bedrooms. If you really want to add a handful of colour to this room, choose bright-coloured pillows and bed spreads. The room should spell relaxation; and choosing a light-coloured shade will be one step towards achieving this.
You may have heard it before, but let us rewind it once more. The way to a de-cluttered mind begins with a de-cluttered space. And when it comes to bedrooms, you need a neat and tidy space to create a relaxing atmosphere. Wardrobes are the perfect ways of keeping everything in order and minimizing the mess. And if you follow a few simple principles, it is easier to find the perfect wardrobe; always opt for high-quality pieces which will be a sound investment, and go for a mix of classic and upbeat trends. If the wardrobe is intended for a couple, you should have a section which can fit the rods. This is specifically important for the men of the house who would love to hang their suits and jackets. A wardrobe with a built-in area is perfect for women; add a vanity area with a mirror if required, because with women clothes trials are extremely important.
With increasing space being devoted to closets or wardrobes, the importance of dressers has diminished in modern decor. However, it still remains an integral piece of furniture in the bedroom, because most dressers reflect a personalized style. You can have a small but swanky dresser as a night stand. Putting a nice lamp shade along with some of your favourite books and photographs can add a nice touch to the room. But if you have a long dresser in mind, it is best to have a round mirror on the top. Classic styles like a vignette dresser look best if you put a fabric on the top and add an arty lamp to keep up with the timeless appeal. Often a nice painting on the wall behind the dresser can be quite charming. You could draw some inspiration from the picture given here of an elegant dresser designed by Mumbai designer Shahen Mistry.
Bedrooms are intimate spaces, so it demands careful attention while you choose the accessories. Family photographs for instance are one of the best known accessories in bedrooms. If you have a dresser from your grandmother, you can add it to your bedroom. Behind the dresser you can hang a contemporary piece of art. A mix of classic and upbeat style is one of the best ways to create a diverting but innovative way to design the bedroom. The juxtaposition can be quite refreshing. Paintings and pictures are great accents for the wall. But always remember that you should hang the pictures at eye level. Often mixing small photographs with larger frames can create a different kind of design on the walls. If you are fond of lamps, choose a shade which will give you a soft glow; a much needed effect to put you in deep slumber.
Mood lighting is one of the important aspects of modern design which is quite effectively used in bedrooms. It is possible to change the entire atmosphere with careful use of lights. Ambient wall lights and lamps are softer than any type of halogen lights. The soft focus of the lights is essential for relaxation. But if you have the habit of reading a book before going to sleep, it is best to highlight the task area; in this case having an ambient light in the headboard can be helpful. Wall lights or bedside lamps which can be switched off easily are good additions to bedrooms. And if your room does not have much natural light in evenings and early winter mornings, it is best to go for a track light or a bright pendant lamp in the dressing area.
Those who want to add some natural light to their bedrooms while keeping it cosy and comfortable can opt for skylights. Although skylights are more frequently used in living rooms and kitchens, this can be a fine addition to the bedroom to increase the scope of natural light within the area. How about looking at the stars and enjoying the beauty of the night sky as you fade into a deep sleep? Although it sounds ethereal, it can be true as modern decor is obviously trying to incorporate the skylight into bedrooms. If you are planning to install a skylight in an existing bedroom, you can opt for tinted skylights with custom shutters. Always remember that along with an artificial light, it is important to have natural illumination as well. Those bedrooms which do not have windows can always choose a skylight or a skylight-like lighting option.
As you look into your bedroom, try to find out its soul. What does it say about you? Does it reflect your need to have some peace after a long and hectic day? Is it a space which also serves as your storage-house for memories? Your bedroom can say all these and many more; because there is a little bit of you in everything you choose and the way you design your retreat of happiness! For fresh and romantic ideas, you can look into this article – Romantic Bedroom Décor