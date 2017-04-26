7 stylish makeover tips for your bedroom

Those who want to add some natural light to their bedrooms while keeping it cosy and comfortable can opt for skylights. Although skylights are more frequently used in living rooms and kitchens, this can be a fine addition to the bedroom to increase the scope of natural light within the area. How about looking at the stars and enjoying the beauty of the night sky as you fade into a deep sleep? Although it sounds ethereal, it can be true as modern decor is obviously trying to incorporate the skylight into bedrooms. If you are planning to install a skylight in an existing bedroom, you can opt for tinted skylights with custom shutters. Always remember that along with an artificial light, it is important to have natural illumination as well. Those bedrooms which do not have windows can always choose a skylight or a skylight-like lighting option.

As you look into your bedroom, try to find out its soul. What does it say about you? Does it reflect your need to have some peace after a long and hectic day? Is it a space which also serves as your storage-house for memories? Your bedroom can say all these and many more; because there is a little bit of you in everything you choose and the way you design your retreat of happiness! For fresh and romantic ideas, you can look into this article – Romantic Bedroom Décor