A beautiful Vijayapur home that is warm and soothing

Gorgeous, simple yet classic designs make this livable and lovely homes. The architects from Cfolios Design and construction solutions PVT Ltd have transformed these spaces into functional and spectacular rooms which look stylish and elegant. A clever use of space, modern design elements, traditional elements have been fused well to create unique and individual homes which exude character and sophistication.
This formal and masculine room is a class apart and each and every element in the room complement each other to create a cohesive design.
This simple yet functional wall combines wood and a white wall to create a space for your TV. The shelves on the bottom of the wall serve the purpose of storage while keeping the design and colors consistent.
The uniquely patterned wall cum partition serves a wonderful purpose of dividing the room without really doing so. The intricate pattern looks like a design element and adds a touch of class to space.
A unique combination of pastel shades gives the room its distinctive feature. It looks bright and happy thanks to the bright drapes that adorn the windows as well. The false ceiling and the interesting use of lighting add drama and style to the otherwise ordinary space.
The Grey room speaks of formal dinners and exquisite gatherings. While the color makes it look formal, the design on the wallpaper brings in a fun element to the formality. The dining table, itscolors and looks match the formal look and feel of the room.
Simple and functional would be how you can describe the wardrobes. The color works very well for this room and it is perfectly complemented by the wall color and the shades against the window.
Breaking up the monochromatic look, the roof has small elements of a different color which is not too stark but it still manages to make the room clean and simple.
The magnificent headboard which is the highlight of the room acts as a wonderful design element within a modern bedroom. The sofa and the ottoman bring the small reading nook alive.
This beautifully furnished classic living room is everything that you will ever wish for. With sufficient seating, a unique wall unit and beige used all around the room, this room radiates warmth and happiness.
This room has been designed to keep the room looking modern and easy. A functional room with minimal style elements, this room will satisfy those who would like a minimalistic room.
The brick wall behind the bed works exceptionally as an accent wall. It replicates an old wall quite well while keeping the room looking modern and simple as well.