A beautiful Vijayapur home that is warm and soothing

Gorgeous, simple yet classic designs make this livable and lovely homes. The architects from Cfolios Design and construction solutions PVT Ltd have transformed these spaces into functional and spectacular rooms which look stylish and elegant. A clever use of space, modern design elements, traditional elements have been fused well to create unique and individual homes which exude character and sophistication.

This formal and masculine room is a class apart and each and every element in the room complement each other to create a cohesive design.

Modern Living Room

This simple yet functional wall combines wood and a white wall to create a space for your TV. The shelves on the bottom of the wall serve the purpose of storage while keeping the design and colors consistent.

Unique Partition

The uniquely patterned wall cum partition serves a wonderful purpose of dividing the room without really doing so. The intricate pattern looks like a design element and adds a touch of class to space.

Vibrant Sitting Room

A unique combination of pastel shades gives the room its distinctive feature. It looks bright and happy thanks to the bright drapes that adorn the windows as well. The false ceiling and the interesting use of lighting add drama and style to the otherwise ordinary space.

Classic Dining Room

The Grey room speaks of formal dinners and exquisite gatherings. While the color makes it look formal, the design on the wallpaper brings in a fun element to the formality. The dining table, itscolors and looks match the formal look and feel of the room.

Functional Bedroom

Simple and functional would be how you can describe the wardrobes. The color works very well for this room and it is perfectly complemented by the wall color and the shades against the window.


Black and White Room

Breaking up the monochromatic look, the roof has small elements of a different color which is not too stark but it still manages to make the room clean and simple.

Modern Bedroom

The magnificent headboard which is the highlight of the room acts as a wonderful design element within a modern bedroom. The sofa and the ottoman bring the small reading nook alive.

Inviting Living Room

This beautifully furnished classic living room is everything that you will ever wish for. With sufficient seating, a unique wall unit and beige used all around the room, this room radiates warmth and happiness.

Contemporary Bedroom

This room has been designed to keep the room looking modern and easy. A functional room with minimal style elements, this room will satisfy those who would like a minimalistic room.

Distinctive style Bedroom

The brick wall behind the bed works exceptionally as an accent wall. It replicates an old wall quite well while keeping the room looking modern and simple as well.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


