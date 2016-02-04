Is the Minimalist style cold and boring? Decide for yourself

This is debatable since individual preferences vary so much. Some like the open, free look. Others prefer a cosy, comfortable ambience with plenty of well upholstered furniture, carpets, knick-knacks, pillows and accessories to define their style. Maybe they find solace in such decor. The minimalist style, from one perspective, may be for a different mind, a mind that is more attuned to spirituality and one that exists on a different plane. Creative people, architects, businessmen and top executives prefer the elegant simplicity of minimalism in their home decor and workspaces. For an individual who has grown up in a home where the interiors are cosy, switching to the minimalist style takes some effort and getting used to. Some might say it is an acquired taste. Human beings, when they start out in life want a lot of things. As they mature, they find out that less is more. It is the same with minimalism in homes: a mature mind finds comfort in discovering new pleasures in the simplest of arrangements. In fact, having only a few things in the interior means you can move them around to create fresh arrangements more often.

If you are planning to have a minimalist style home, here are 6 minimalist living room ideas that will start he ball rolling.