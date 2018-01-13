A traditional and stylish home with spacious interiors

Distinctive yet elegant, this imposing and beautiful structure stands out thanks to its white finish and the extensive detailing in both stone and marble. A small patch of grass and green in the front gives the space some color while bringing out the beauty of the marble. In keeping the main door simple, and the color of the exteriors plain, the designers have chosen to make a subtle yet impressive impression. The railing with intricate detailing on the small balcony brings an attractive and feminine touch to the otherwise simple and clean lines you see on the outside.