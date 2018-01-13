A traditional and stylish home with spacious interiors

Using marble, wood,and stone predominantly throughout the home, this distinctive, stylish yet elegant home speaks volumes of a classic design. This beautiful home is amazing thanks to the intricate traditional detailing which not only transcends time but truly highlights the beauty of the space. This gorgeous and expansive home is definitely a dream come true as it has all the possible modern amenities and the space you would ever want. This impressive home is impressive thanks to the exceptional designing and beautiful use of space, accomplished by the architects at Excelencia En Diseno..
Distinctive yet elegant, this imposing and beautiful structure stands out thanks to its white finish and the extensive detailing in both stone and marble. A small patch of grass and green in the front gives the space some color while bringing out the beauty of the marble. In keeping the main door simple, and the color of the exteriors plain, the designers have chosen to make a subtle yet impressive impression. The railing with intricate detailing on the small balcony brings an attractive and feminine touch to the otherwise simple and clean lines you see on the outside.
The lobby is stunning and breathtaking. The fine marble flooring is perfectly complemented by the wooden center table. The balustrade shapes beautifully upward allowing your eye to follow the natural design and beauty of the place. The lovely arches alongside give you a sheltered view of the room while keeping the design open and airy. The stone wall on the opposite wall complements the stark color of the floors.
These marble steps are sure to make any homeowner happy. The railings are completely handmade making it all the more attractive. The black in the railings, the brown from the Cedar used and the white of the marble makes for a stylish yet traditional look. The various wooden elements around the room and the columns make the look polished and finished.
This modern kitchen is nothing short of elegant.With a simple design, modern accessories and traditional elements in and around the space, this home keeps with the traditional theme and still manages to satisfy every cook. With a view of the backyard, this kitchen is beautiful and elegant at the same time. The eclectic design of the dining table complements this beautiful design. The lovely lighting accentuates the space making it look larger, roomier and warmer.
This gorgeous dining table is luxurious enough for all your guests and friends. The simple yet elegant chandelier adds a sense of style to this already beautiful space.
Beautiful and comfortable chairs, Beams on the roof and big open minimalist windows makes this an extension of this large and luxurious home.