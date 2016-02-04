What can I use for cleaning the drain pipe?

All of us have been there at some point, impatiently waiting for the water to drain. Clogged drain pipes are a nuisance, and usually emit bad odors. This is one of those home repairs that require your immediate attention. Neglect this problem, and you will probably end up flooding your home or losing the use of your sink, toilet, or bathtub.

Cleaning drain pipes regularly can help prevent them from getting blocked, but how can you clean drain pipes effectively? That is the question this idea guide is here to answer. When you find that water no longer drains properly, you can use the brilliant do-it-yourself tips featured here. Let's browse through some of these tips shall we?