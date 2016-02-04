Find the right trees for your garden!

Trees provide an enormous asset to the garden, but do not require much care and attention from the gardener compared to plants and flowers. The best thing about planting trees is that they will be a part of the home for generations to come. Trees can provide windbreaks, shade, and food for the inhabitants of the home and also other plants in the garden. They also filter dust and can provide materials for the garden such as branches for building trellis or dry leaves for mulching. Other than that, trees are beautiful and can enhance the aesthetics of your garden tremendously.

Since there are so many different types of trees that you could possibly choose from, finding the right trees for your garden can prove to be a real challenge. One way to decide which trees are ideal for your garden is to identify why you want the trees in your garden in the first place. Do you need shade in your garden, or are you just looking for some tasty fruit? Let's browse through this idea guide together and gather some useful information which will make the decision-making process easier.