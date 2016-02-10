How to protect the house from the wind

Oh the delights of living by the shore of a lake, by the sea or a river! There always comes a fresh breeze from the shore that carries a heavenly sent of the nearby water source. However, one major inconvenience of living in such a location is that on stormy days it can seem as though a hell breaks loose. On must store all the garden furniture and objects left outside in a safe spot so that they are not blown away over the place by the strong winds. One brilliant solution to the problem is to plant trees. The trees must be aligned to make a barrier around the home or in a way that is facing out to the area where the sea or lake is located. As shown in the current image, the trees have been planted one next to each other which is a great blockade against the wind, the tree fence will diminish the intensity of the wind coming in and filter it down to a gentle stream of air. Another great way to avoid tumultuous winds is to build the home further away from the shore as shown here. The greater the distance between the water and the home, the less intense the winds will be.