How to protect the house from the wind

If there is one force of Nature that can never be ignored, it is the wind. No one can see it but everyone feels it, and when it starts to kick up up storm, everyone one knows about it. When a strong drift comes in and puts out the fire, disturbs the activity in a garden or if a storm damages garden furniture, it's not pleasant anymore to be in this situation. After the storm, comes the calm and that is the opportune time to plan something that will protect the home to divert the wind elsewhere. Strong winds are great for sailing and windmills, but not as much for the home. There are many way to redirect the wind as well as create barricades that will protect the home, may it be inside, outside or regarding the structural integrity of a house or apartment. The following inspirations can help anyone with every type of budget to steer away the ardors of the wind.
If a home owner is faced with the problem of having winds that are sometimes strong but that can also become not so intense, then the current image has the remedy. The idea is to install a glass partition between the street and the inside, to protect the verandah from the too strong winds that could blow in. Using this type of an installation gives one the choice of opting for a covering that can descend all the way to the ground or to a compound wall as shown here. When opting for a material like glass, it does have the added bonus of letting light come through and also maintain the view from within. This beautiful home with it's well protected entrance has been designed by Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados. Observe carefully how small glass barriers protect the entry from gusty winds, yet keep the facade aesthetics spotless.
When living in the city, having a place to relax in front of the house and enjoying the surrounding greenery is optimal and one of the best ways to unwind after a long day's work. Having a terrace or a balcony to entertain guests or simply to enjoy some fresh air and a good book on a day off sounds dream-like. One element that can disrupt these agreeable moments is the wind. When a person lives in a high rise building one is exposed to gustier winds: the higher up, the windier. A great way to remedy to this problem is to first of all, bring in potted plants and trees around the space available; this will provide an intimate setting where one can relax as well as block off the wind in some way. When the wind has obstacles to get through, its intensity diminishes. Secondly, a good way to divert or dim down the wind is by installing a stake and/or an arbor where climbing plants can grow and spread out. A type of construction that can be added to the terrace is shown in the current image, not only will it keep the heat out during the summer days, but it will also greatly diminish the force of the wind.
In a modern setting and a minimalist design sense, having a clear and angular garden space can appeal to some people. When that is the case as shown in this picture, building up concrete walls around the home or in areas that usually receive a lot of wind will completely change the settings. There is a sleek and modern appeal to this courtyard with its straight and clean-cut lines. The advantage of having a closed-in garden is that less wind comes in to torment its inhabitants. A high wall can limit the intensity of the wind coming in when placed at the entrance or a location that sees a lot of wind activity. This encapsulation of the garden will be beneficial to those who wish to grow plants that are fragile and require as little disturbance as possible to grow properly.
Another solution to living in a very windy area is simply to live below the ground. One might think that not enough natural sunlight can come but that can be fixed with wells of light installed on the roof of the house. Living underground has several advantages: the first one being that the ambient temperature is always cooler than the outside one as well as offering a great amount of space to dig out the underground and not to mention that the wind will have a hard time coming into the home. Sometimes in a dry and arid area, keeping the harsh winds out can do a world of difference if the home is situated in an underground compound. This type of housing option can come in handy for areas located in an area that is very windy, desert-like or not very hilly since hills and mountains naturally block the ardours of the winds coming from the shore towards the mainlands. There is also the solution of building one's home against the back of a hill or at its foot which will provide the same cooling and wind reducing benefits while maintaining an access to sunlight.
Oh the delights of living by the shore of a lake, by the sea or a river! There always comes a fresh breeze from the shore that carries a heavenly sent of the nearby water source. However, one major inconvenience of living in such a location is that on stormy days it can seem as though a hell breaks loose. On must store all the garden furniture and objects left outside in a safe spot so that they are not blown away over the place by the strong winds. One brilliant solution to the problem is to plant trees. The trees must be aligned to make a barrier around the home or in a way that is facing out to the area where the sea or lake is located. As shown in the current image, the trees have been planted one next to each other which is a great blockade against the wind, the tree fence will diminish the intensity of the wind coming in and filter it down to a gentle stream of air. Another great way to avoid tumultuous winds is to build the home further away from the shore as shown here. The greater the distance between the water and the home, the less intense the winds will be.
A delightful and inexpensive way to decorate one's garden is to install tall bamboo stalks along the house or the limits of the property. A homeowner can opt for a regular wooden fence which can be quite costly at times, especially when a height is required. Then, the wooden fence must painted and varnished to be able to maintain it for a longer time which is another added cost to the list. A lovely remedy to that is opting for a bamboo fence that can come in a variety of shades as well as being of good height, durable and quite flexible. This type of fencing will work marvelously well to stop the wind from seeping through and it offers a peaceful retreat in the garden. They can either be arranged in a row of the same height or in various heights as shown in this picture. This will create a very comfortable and inviting setting for the garden as well as give it an edge of originality. Did this ideabook make you imagine new ways of protecting your home from the deadly wind? Here is another ideabook that will keep your mind thinking: Using technology for the outdoors.