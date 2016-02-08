Using technology for the outdoors

With the popularity of solar panels, there has been a new way to bring different source of energy to the home. This type of eco-friendly, renewable and cost effective energy source can have so many benefits for the home, and the garden is no exception to that. Solar energy can be used to heat the pool and spa as well as keeping the terrace and balcony tiles at a comfortable temperature. There is inevitably a higher cost related to the immediate purchasing of this kind of installation. Nonetheless, the money spent will be quickly paid off on the long run with all the energy bill savings it provides since solar panels last for at least a few decades. Solar energy is also used to light up garden lights that turn on as soon as the sun sets. That will create a cosy and well lit garden environment. The current image is of solar panels that have been mounted to a stylish and modern frame that can jazz up the atmosphere of the garden. This will also create fun patterns on the ground when the sun is up as well as offering a little bit of shade for plants and people alike to enjoy. This design has been made possible by Coffice.