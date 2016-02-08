What are ventilated facades? This new type of construction is also known as double-skin facades. It consists of the construction of a building that has two skins placed one over each other with a space in between that permits an air and water flow to stream easily through them. The ventilation between the two skins can come from a mechanical fan system or it can be naturally ventilated with an air flow. Opting for this kind of construction will greatly help reduce an energy bill since it keeps the heat in during the colder seasons as well as maintaining the cool air in during the warmer months of the year. Naturally, there are a few more costs related to this type of construction but on the long run the money saved on the electric bill will largely pay for the price ventilated facades incur. Here are a few tips related to ventilated facades.
The wet veneer systems aren’t the best system to opt for nowadays. With a variety of new technologies being invented and now offered to consumers, a wet veneer system is a construction made of veneer cladding that normally consist of clay bricks, stones, concrete bricks or block veneers with mortar joints installed on the foundations of a house or building with a cavity of a minimum 40 mm. This process is used to let the outside waters to be passed out and away from the house to avoid water damages which if happen will costs an innumerable amount of money to fix and refurbish. Even if it is now outdated and a lost less cost efficient, this older technique has some utility to it but double ventilated facades or double skin facades permit the same water rerouting but with a more modern technological approach.
The regular ventilation system approach has been used for a while now. However, since everyone is always on the lookout for more efficient ways to build installations that will save money, new findings in construction techniques are always welcomed. New technological capabilities are available that offer a variety of advantages, the first one being naturally energy efficiency. One of them is how easily and how quickly the installation of ventilated facades can be. No more with long tedious processes of installation times that only make the bill get steeper and stepper. Who would refuse a cost effective kind of installation that doesn't require a long manpower installation? Saving time and money is what anyone would dream of. The focus of the construction of the home will then be diverted to other important factors after the quick installation is complete.
Another advantage of ventilated facades is that they will keep the heat in during the colder months of the year and work just as well to maintain the cool air inside during the warm season. This means that ventilated facades will help in an opposite setting where the air flow will keep the fresh air inside during the warmer months. While pushing the hot air outside and keeping the cooler air in, the ventilated facades system will provide the perfect room temperature anywhere around the globe at any time period. There is an untold advantage to being able to stay cool or warm without having to use so much electricity to power the air-conditioning or the heating system for the entire home of apartment. A home owner won't need to keep the heater of the AC on during the day to keep the inside air at a comfortable temperature.
A major problem that arrises when living or working in a city is the sound pollution or the surrounding noise. Waking up to one's alarm clock sounds a lot more endearing than being awoken to the construction of the neighbouring labours or the waste management trucks picking up their weekly load. Concentration is necessary when working on a project or task and it will not be attained when surrounded with loud noise such as beeping sounds or simply the surrounding city noises that are common to every big metropolis. The ventilated facades system remedies this problem by offering a space between the two skins of the facade of a building that will buffer incoming noises and offer a home or a working place that isn’t crowded with unwanted sounds. The design of the current image is made by Carvalho Araújo.
Having too much humidity in a home can lead to a lot of problems that will incur so many costs to resolve. Sometimes when humidity has taken over the home to an extreme extent it must be rebuilt from scratch. This is where the old saying:
better be safe than sorry takes its full meaning into effect. Preventing the terrible damages that humidity can cause, not to mention how uncomfortable it makes living in quarters that are too humid. Whether the issues that arise are of a structural impact or if they form in the foundations of the house, humidity is to be avoided at all costs because the disadvantages are too many to ignorre. Humidity can lead to rotting walls that create toxic fungi, mould, health problems and many others. The ventilated facades system will make sure the the water doesn’t linger inside by streaming it outwards the building.
Ventilated facades that installed either for new buildings or for renovations on already existing buildings provide considerable advantages. To name a few, it would consist of a better durability of the walls over time , great energy saving costs, especially where tall and exposed walls of buildings are concerned as well as helping the house reduce the amount of heat or cold it absorbs through the wall. Naturally, there is a wide variety of materials to choose from that can make the price vary depending on one's decision such as the more widely used steel construction, there is also of selection made of wood, aluminium, ceramic stoneware, copper or titanium zinc. With the multitude of material choices, one can decide upon which to employ depending on their budget and how much time and money is available.