What are ventilated facades? This new type of construction is also known as double-skin facades. It consists of the construction of a building that has two skins placed one over each other with a space in between that permits an air and water flow to stream easily through them. The ventilation between the two skins can come from a mechanical fan system or it can be naturally ventilated with an air flow. Opting for this kind of construction will greatly help reduce an energy bill since it keeps the heat in during the colder seasons as well as maintaining the cool air in during the warmer months of the year. Naturally, there are a few more costs related to this type of construction but on the long run the money saved on the electric bill will largely pay for the price ventilated facades incur. Here are a few tips related to ventilated facades.