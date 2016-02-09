Put your doors in the spotlight!

In a home, having a mix of old and new can create an inviting and comfortable atmosphere. For example, in a modern and minimalist designed home, including a vintage pice or an antique furniture will jazz things up in all the right ways. Just like in a fruit bowl, having only one type of fruit can be a bit monotonous, but if another type of fruit in brought into the mix than it becomes a surged up fruit salad and it will show a different colour and texture in the bowl. This idea works exactly the same way when decorating a home: having only one type of design and decor in the home can become a little boring, but mixing things up by including a vintage piece can do wonders to change the vibes of the home. As shown in the current image, the designers went for a classic and modern look but an absolutely beautiful door has been brought in which adds personality to the home and shows the owner's cultured taste that is represented into different decorative styles. Also the door doesn't need to serve as a entryway into another room, it can also be used as a lovely decoration addition as the picture shows here.