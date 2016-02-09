Put your doors in the spotlight!

Doors are everywhere and they have been a part of this world for as long as homes have, literally and figuratively. The imagery that a door implies has so many wonderful meanings such has coming into a new space or leaving one behind. Doors bring in a definition of opportunity and entrance into or out of somewhere to another area. On a less metaphorical level, doors have been and will be used unanimously by everyone on this Earth. Instead of leaving a door to its practical use which is to open up to a different room or to the outside world, there are ways to put the dear old door in the spotlight. Every style of design is available when it comes to a door selection from the classic to the vintage or from the country house style as well as the industrial type, the minimalist style or any other: naming one will bring a plethora of options to choose from. The current article will focus on how doors can be brought back into sight so that everyone can admire their beauty and uncontested usefulness.
Sometimes the space available around doors isn't used to its full capacity so it unfortunately becomes a wasted space. The current image is a lovely way to recuperate that space and create an organised shelving unit to store anything that one so wishes. The idea of this image is to implement side shelving units, they have been constructed specifically for this doorway. However, shelving or storage units don't need to be custom made since that can become a bit costly. A series of shelves can be placed along and above the door to recreate the same look and even a series of wooden crates around the entryway can be installed. This becomes an opportunity to place key holders, special objects, vases, useful outdoor clothing apparel, books and magazines around the door depending on one's preferences. These kinds of shelving units can be a decorative and and efficient organisational tool for any kind of home, small or large. This inspiration works well in a room separator doorway that doesn't necessarily need to have doors since it provides more storage solutions for a kitchen, a bathroom or a bedroom.
What better way to have access to a beach than through a beautiful and sturdy looking dark wooden door. The current image shows how a door can be used even outdoors even when it is not in the frame of a house. This quite clever idea is a great way to create privacy to enter the property, especially since the path towards the home has beautiful greenery along it. The setting is paradisal in the current picture and this inspiration can be reproduced to any entryway into a home. It doesn't necessarily need to lead to a beach but it can open up to the path that goes from the street point to the home or it can easily be recaptured by placing a door and its frame on the edge of a terrace and balcony. To recreate a reclusive and intimate setting, all that is needed it either fencing, trees or potted plants to mark out the chosen space. With one or all of the aforementioned put together it can definitely change the setting and the atmosphere that the door will open into.
Glass is a material that can invigorate a room and bring a dash of style and class into a home. As shown in the picture here, glass doors aren't exclusively reserved to self standing showers. The image is of a kitchen hat has stunning glass doors that work as a room dividers as well as a stylish decorative elements. The choice remains with the kind of glass that can be opted for: it can be clear, completely or partly frosted, engraved, tinted in any shade of one's preference or filled with bubbles for a funkier look. The main advantage of a glass door, as a decorative piece, is that it can be assorted to any other type of material from wood, brick, metal or marble. Glass elements can work well in a bedroom, a kitchen as shown here, a living room or in a bathroom. Adding a glass door into a home and in any room can bring sophistication into the equation. There is also a way to recycle old doors by shopping around at a construction material ward to use it as a room divider or simply as a decorative piece.
In a home, having a mix of old and new can create an inviting and comfortable atmosphere. For example, in a modern and minimalist designed home, including a vintage pice or an antique furniture will jazz things up in all the right ways. Just like in a fruit bowl, having only one type of fruit can be a bit monotonous, but if another type of fruit in brought into the mix than it becomes a surged up fruit salad and it will show a different colour and texture in the bowl. This idea works exactly the same way when decorating a home: having only one type of design and decor in the home can become a little boring, but mixing things up by including a vintage piece can do wonders to change the vibes of the home. As shown in the current image, the designers went for a classic and modern look but an absolutely beautiful door has been brought in which adds personality to the home and shows the owner's cultured taste that is represented into different decorative styles. Also the door doesn't need to serve as a entryway into another room, it can also be used as a lovely decoration addition as the picture shows here.
Here is a great way to recycle an old door found in a recycling yard or simply in one's home after renovations. The image here is of a dark red tinted door where two front panels have been removed where either glass windows or wooden panels use to be. This door now stands as a bookshelf or a storage unit that will enhance stupendously the room it is in. It could be placed in a bedroom, a lounge, a hallway or in a reading room. The appeal of this door lies with the blend of vintage and modern styles since there are asymmetrically placed storage cubes that are carefully arranged within the available panels of the door. One must carefully measure out the dimensions available within the door to be able to perfectly arrange the boxes inside. Also, the door and the boxes can be tinted in various shades of colours depending on the tastes of the owner. This design has been made possible by Macrit—Materiale Creative Italiane.
When wanting to spruce things up in the home, opting for a sliding door can be the ideal solution. The advantage of a sliding door is that is won't require as much space as a regular opening door would and it changes the vibe of the room it is in. Since sliding doors are usually used for a garderobe or patio doors, this kind of idea will definitely give an added edge to the home. The image shown here is of a wooden and frosted glass, barn-style door. This inspiration combines the older vintage elements to a modern home when just the right amount of every element of different styles are incorporated into the decor. To recreate an installation such as the one shown here, one must find out if the structural layout of the room can hold the weight of the chosen door, and then to install a sliding door system. These types of sliding systems are commonly found in any hardware store without costing too much.