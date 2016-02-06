Separating Rooms with Space: 6 Amazing Ideas!

When it comes to a small space, it is best to create the separation vertically. And if you have the space, you can actually create two levels. Creating a small loft at the upper portion can be quite effective, especially if you are a bachelor and want a comfortable and not-so-chic arrangement. You can have a sitting arrangement on the floor with some cosy cushions to make the place inviting. A home theatre system will complete the picture. It is the staircase which will lead your guests from the kitchen area in the lower level to the upper. Keep the kitchen simple with a cooktop installed in the middle. Arrange the chairs around the cooktop, so that you do not have to carry your food. If your space permits, you can have a small kitchen table meant for two to three people. The rooms should be such so that it gives the notion of connection without compromising on the sense of openness. But always remember that even when you are being casually chic, you need to be careful with your accessories and furnishing so that it does not like an unprepared and disoriented mess. To have order in your chaos, you have to think about a single theme and work around it carefully! Looking for more inspiration try this article 8 ways to separate the kitchen from the living room.