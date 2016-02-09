A Cosy Bathroom: 6 ways to get there!

One of the easiest ways to make a bathroom look bigger is to brush up the walls with a lighter hue – think soft pastels and bright whites. If the color of the wall is a natural or neutral tone, it will brighten up the area and make it look larger. This adds to the overall good feel. The walls in a toilet control its complete attitude and vitality. A light blue ceiling and elusive clouds will give the feel of the sky above. It will make your home’s smallest room look the most peaceful and serene.

If you have a small bathroom, then the key point to remember is functionality. Small sized rooms can very easily end up in undesirable clutter. So, you better make certain that each of various elements of design you incorporate in your plan serves the purpose of some functionality or the other. Merely decorative stuff with no usefulness will eat into the little space you have to work with. All your plethora of knick-knacks or objects should be useful and carefully chosen.

The various things you can do to ensure this is by keeping your swabs and balls of cotton in jars made of glass, fixed to floating shelves, keeping a hamper underneath the sink, and maybe adding some stacked baskets below the cabinets. Make sure to carefully plan your bathroom storage as this takes up a lot of space usually, and it is a mighty waste if it has low utility. For more ideas on how to make your bathroom look wider, here is a nice article that you could refer to - Tips to create a wider bathroom.