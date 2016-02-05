A stylish home with an ultra-modern look

Set against a wall, the bed and the entire room reflect a minimalist approach but, as befits a bedroom, the overall tone is one of cocooning warmth and sophisticated elegance by the use of wooden parquet flooring in brown teak shade. This warm tone is further strengthened by the bed with its uprights in brown, bordered by darker mahogany. It is all about privacy and extreme comfort, your own nook and hideout in an otherwise modern living space, from here you can view in the hall leading out to a spacious lawn, let us move on…